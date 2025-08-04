Sassy Squirrels Cut Through Modern-Day Bullshit for Somersby’s Cider

Somersby, part of the Carlsberg Group, is highlighting moments of ‘adult bullshit’ and calling out the absurdity of modern adult life as part of a new global brand positioning across its social channels. The work has been led by Carlsberg Group’s global social media agency of record, We Are Social.



Somersby is launching three repeat social content series aimed at attracting an audience of new consumers. These social-first entertainment formats include:



The Squirrels of Somersby Tree – scripted micro-dramas and relatable video memes featuring squirrels that throw shade on the BS of life.

Somersby Treeside Confessions – a distinctive social interview format hosted by @megantthorne asking the public to confess how they creatively escape the bullshit while hugging a tree.

Somersby Fruits – a character for each of our fruity flavours, using the eyes and mouth filter to react to UGC, news, and cultural moments



– a character for each of our fruity flavours, using the eyes and mouth filter to react to UGC, news, and cultural moments Reactive trend focused product shots which seamlessly blend the entertainment series with the new branding.



The assets are now live on Somersby’s global Instagram channel (@somersby), as part of the brand's social media relaunch, and engagement rates are nearly double alcohol category benchmarks. Strategic paid media by Dentsu will run in key markets.



We Are Social was appointed as the Carlsberg Group's global social media agency of record in 2024. The agency is tasked with global social-first strategy, creative campaign and content production.

Maria Henriques, global marketing manager, at Somersby said, “We set out to entertain and to flip the script on how Somersby shows up in social. We Are Social helped us create a content approach that doesn’t just follow trends, it contributes to them and generates conversations - making Somersby feel like a real part of gen z’s world, not a guest in it. It’s not about pushing product, it’s about building belonging, and that’s where the real magic is happening, thanks to the brilliant team involved.”

​Kenneth Moore, group creative director at We Are Social, said, “We’re excited to be helping Somersby get more playful on social. These original but simple formats are designed to wear in over time vs campaigns that can wear out. Each series is devised to entertain, hack the algo, get fresh eyes on Somersby, and drive a deeper brand love across social.”

