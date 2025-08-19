Oscar Mayer Keeps Summer Sizzling with Meat and Plant-Based Hot Dog Combo

It’s no secret summertime is hot dog season, and this summer the grilling staple is trending, with more than 1.5M posts across social media. However, for the 20M+ Americans who identify as vegetarian or vegan, current offerings fall short and hosts struggle to satisfy both meat lovers and plant-based guests. Oscar Mayer has debuted the 'EveryBun' Pack, offering something for every plate at the party.



The Oscar Mayer EveryBun Pack is the first-ever combined offering, providing a solution for both meat and plant-based lifestyles. The Oscar Mayer EveryBun Pack includes an option for every guest at the table, including eight Hot Dogs (Oscar Mayer Wieners) and four Not Hot Dogs (Oscar Mayer Plant-Based Hot Dogs) conveniently packaged without cross-contamination. Beginning today through Sunday, August 24th, hot dog lovers in the top hot dog consuming cities – New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Dallas – can order the limited-time pack daily at 12pm ET delivered via GoPuff here, while supplies last.

“As a brand obsessed with hot dogs, summer is our most important season, and we understand that not everyone can enjoy our iconic Oscar Mayer Wieners,” said Anna James, brand manager for Oscar Mayer. “With plant-based eating becoming more popular, we wanted to provide one easy, delicious solution for all, no matter what’s in the bun.”



“We wanted to make sure no bun is left behind this grilling season. As we’re the only brand to offer both meat and plant-based hot dogs, the EveryBun Pack is the first all-in-one way to make sure everyone eats… and make sure everyone eats Oscar Mayer.” said Simon Au, executive creative director at The Kitchen North America.



The frank-tastic fun doesn’t stop there. Starting today, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will haul buns to Los Angeles – the city with one of the highest concentrations of both hot dog lovers and plant-based eaters – giving away free Oscar Mayer EveryBun Packs to a select number of lucky fans who spot the Wienermobile. The Oscar Mayer EveryBun Pack will be available for a limited time as the brand gauges consumer demand.