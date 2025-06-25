Heinz and Music Producer Mustard Drop the Sauce of the Summer

After taking the internet by storm earlier this year, HEINZ and award-winning producer, Mustard, are back with this summer’s hottest drop: limited-edition HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD. A smoky and sweet chipotle honey mustard with a kick, this BBQ essential blends real chipotle peppers with a touch of honey for a bold spin on HEINZ’s gold standard. Mustard himself carefully crafted the sauce at HEINZ headquarters in his newly appointed role as the brand’s first-ever chief mustard officer. For the next two weeks, fans can exclusively try HEINZ MUSTAAAAAAARD at Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the US before the sauce becomes available at retailers nationwide.

Co-led by Cashmere and The Kitchen, the MUSTAAAAAARD campaign highlights both HEINZ and Mustard’s commitment to craftsmanship, going all in on what they do best: producing quality product whether in the recording studio or at the grill.



As masterful on the grill as he is on the beats, Mustard has long used HEINZ Mustard as his go-to staple when grilling for friends and family. Now, he has his own remix, handpicking each flavour and ingredient in this never-before-seen sauce to uplevel summertime staples. HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD boasts a thick, creamy texture and just the right balance of smokiness, heat and sweetness. It’s just as delicious when used as marinade for wings and ribs as it is when topping burgers, salmon and more.

“HEINZ Mustard has always been the base and most important ingredient of my grilling secret weapons,” says Mustard. “I knew I wanted to make my own sauce one day, something that wouldn’t be like anything else out there. Adding mustard gives you that nice browning, bark formation, and grilling, but that’s just step one. I tasted a bunch of remixes with the HEINZ team, trying different ingredients like jalapeños, bacon, and chipotle peppers until I got the perfect flavour. It came down to three top competitors, but this is the one, the ‘Mustard’ of all mustards.”

"This work shows up for the culture while also showing out with enviable business impacts as well! We love finding that sweet spot of activating fandoms, and delivering on the brand's values, and driving true business momentum – it’s the win, win and win." said Aki Spicer, managing director, Cashmere and EVP, strategy North America, Monks

The launch marks the first national innovation for HEINZ Mustard in nearly a decade and was brought to market in four months – just in time for summer grilling. HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD is also the first time the iconic condiment brand has ever co-created a new sauce with a partner in the United States.



“HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD is delicious and will undoubtedly be the ‘sauce of the summer,’” said Peter Hall, president of elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz. “This launch is the latest example of our ability to bring innovation and unexpected flavours to market faster-than-ever before. We are committed to elevating dining experiences for fans anywhere they’re eating, both in and away from home.”

