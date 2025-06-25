senckađ
Only Child Names Brooke Edwards Executive Producer, US

25/06/2025
Brooke will be leading Only Child’s US arm and has previously worked with brands including Netflix, Amazon Music, HBO, YouTube Music, Nickelodeon and more

Only Child has welcomed Brooke Edwards as executive producer US.

Brooke has previously worked at agencies including Ralph and Co, Edelman, Mustache, and Jane Street Entertainment.

Brooke will be leading Only Child’s US arm - focusing on the transatlantic relationships that have been core to the company since day one, while also driving new business and forging partnerships with brands, agencies, creators, and publishers across the US, UK, and beyond. She’ll oversee productions originating in the US, as well as global projects being brought into the market - a key part of showcasing Only Child’s truly international capabilities.

Brooke has produced countless campaigns across nearly every format and platform from commercials to television, with standout highlights including Monday.com’s Super Bowl 360 campaign: Work Without Limits, YouTube Music’s Pump University, and Geico’s beloved Puppy Bowl. She’s also been part of the leadership team on social AOR accounts for Netflix (Love Is Blind, Squid Game), HBO (Hacks), and Amazon Music - bringing bold creative to some of the world’s biggest platforms. Headquartered in New York, Brooke has led productions across the US as well as internationally in Canada, the UK, Prague, Belgium, and the Dominican Republic. Her global reach perfectly aligns with Only Child’s ethos of being a truly international production super house.

"I'm thrilled to join Only Child, a team that understands the power of collaboration and a long-term vision in creative production. My experience in building high-impact campaigns and strategic thinking aligns perfectly with their mission to turn big visions into tangible, long-term wins. This helps our partners achieve reliable results and make a lasting impression, far beyond what's just trending, as we adapt to an ever-evolving market shaped by AI and new creator economies with our expansive global capabilities." said Brooke Edwards.

"I couldn’t be more excited that Brooke is joining Only Child as executive producer. She’s got that rare mix of production chops, strategic insight, and agency experience that makes her a total force. Brooke and I go way back - working nearly a decade ago at Mustache, where we helped scale a production department that sold twice and helped develop branded series that made it to broadcast - like Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz. Most recently, she led integrated marketing and immersive activations at Ralph, with a sharp eye on how AI is shifting the creative landscape. Having her lead our US arm is a huge win - for us, and for any brand or agency smart enough to work with her." said Dana Leonard, global MD, EP

