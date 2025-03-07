Flow State Takes Over Outernet London for International Women’s Day

'Flow State,' a ground breaking three-minute film conceptualised by director and editor, Callum Pearson, female-led production company, Only Child in partnership with Youngest Sibling, and female-owned sound and immersive experience company, Mastery, is set to premiere at Outernet London, Soho, on March 11th 2025 at 6:30 PM in celebration of International Women's Day.



Outernet London is the most visited cultural attraction in the UK, an immersive entertainment district bringing together breath-taking arts, culture and music experiences for all. The film will play in the Now Trending building throughout the month of March, as part of Outernet’s IWD programming.

Diving deep into the creative mind of renowned musician and producer HAAi, 'Flow State' visually explores the neuroscience behind music performance. The film captures HAAi’s brain activity in real-time as she performs a stripped back rendition of her new single, Can’t Stand to Lose, released on Mute. Filming Flow State inspired the making of Can't Stand to Lose (hard soft rework) by HAAi and Tom VR, released on March 11th to coincide with the film’s release.

Neuroscientist and director of creative empirical, Oliver Durcan, recorded EEG data, a technique that measures electrical activity from multiple brain regions, with the goal of capturing the cognitive state of deep focus - known as the 'flow state.'

The recorded brain data was then translated into captivating visuals by digital artist AMIANGELIKA using TouchDesigner, with VFX by Zero One Creative, resulting in an immersive and hypnotic film experience.



Director Callum Pearson conceived the idea while exploring the intrigue of an artist’s mind during the creative process. “With advancements in technology and science, I knew this vision could become a reality - but it needed a purpose. That’s why I turned to Dana and Only Child.”

The project was executive produced by Dana Leonard, founder of Only Child and Youngest Sibling, with a mission to spotlight female creative talent throughout International Women’s Month. “Our goal was to find as many female crew members and collaborators as possible for this project, as we celebrate the incredible female talent London has to offer,” said Dana.



The film found its home at Outernet London through a collaboration with Bianca Mayhew, founder of Mastery. “Bianca came to us with the idea of working with Outernet for International Women’s Month, and we knew it would be an incredible opportunity and platform to showcase this immersive project,” said Dana. Mayhew brought HAAi onboard, elevating the project to new levels through the artist’s powerful performance.



“Mastery is a term used to describe an intuitive access to your highest potential - a practice that can involve accessing deep reservoirs of creativity and flow states. For music artists, this often leads to their most ground breaking output. By visualising this, we hope to spotlight and ignite intrigue into this fascinating avenue of scientific research into flow state in creatives” said Bianca.



Bianca connected the team with leading audio innovation company, L-Acoustics, who spatially mixed the sound piece to give audiences an immersive experience presented in L-Acoustics L-ISA technology. The Outernet’s ‘Now Trending’ space is permanently fitted with an L-Acoustics 360 sound system.

This project was made possible through the support of Only Child’s collaborators. Camera and lenses provided by ARRI Rental, lighting provided by SHL Lighting, and studio provided by The Tank Factory.



'Flow State' will continue to play at Outernet London throughout March, and will also be available online via Only Child, Youngest Sibling, and Mastery’s social media platforms.



*Fact-Checking Disclaimer: More research is needed before conclusive public claims are made about the neuroscience of flow states. This project creatively explores flow states but does not make new factual, scientific findings or claims about its neuroscientific basis.

