Ocean Outdoor Confirms Jury for Digital Creative Competition 2025

17 expert independent judges are seeking bold, original ideas in Ocean Outdoor’s annual search for the best Digital Out of Home (DOOH) creative concepts in the UK.

Now in its 16th year, Ocean’s Digital Creative Competition is presented in association with Campaign.

Agencies and creatives whose work raises the bar in DOOH advertising will share a £500,000 prize fund and the chance for their ideas to be brought to life across Ocean’s premium digital formats.

On this year’s judging panel are Katy Hopkins, executive creative director, Iris; Brad Reiman, creative director, Sky Television; entrepreneurial creative director Ann Wixley; Liam Simpson, managing partner, St Marks Studios; and Dan Mogridge, media lead at Vodafone.

Joining them are Mat Goff, founder of Ark Agency; Will Bentley, innovation director, Dentsu; Susan Liu, head of experience production, BBH London; senior art creative Neil Ritchie; Kim Lawrie, head of technology at The Beyond Collective; and David Wreford-Glanvill, head of media, BYD Europe.

The media agency representatives are Charlotte Beech, partner, head of creative futures, EssenceMediacom; Curtis Weir, OOH group director, Publicis Media; Will Parrish, chief strategy officer, VCCP Media; Dominic Murray, head of innovation GroupM OOH; Aaron Henderson, head of agency, Grand Visual; and Roy Shepherd, head of OOH, Goodstuff.

This year, the jurors will consider entries in two categories for commercial brands and non-profits. The two gold winners will go forward to compete with the victors in Ocean’s sister competitions taking place in the Nordics, Netherlands and Germany for the international Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix contenders will be judged on their original winning concepts submitted via their individual country competitions; however, the champion can use Ocean’s screen space across Northern Europe for a brand campaign of their choice.

Last year’s inaugural Grand Prix winner was McVitie’s and To Boldly Go.

Helen Haines, director of strategic projects, Ocean Group, said, “The creative power of DOOH to drive audience attention and business growth has been one of this year’s big discussion points. Our competition is designed to uncover the very best OOH concepts which deliver on both of those ambitions. It is free to enter and the rewards are multiple, with a chance to have your work featured on some of the best locations in Europe.”

Agencies, brands and non-profits have until 12th September to enter. Previous winners of the UK competition have gone on to win multiple other awards including several Cannes Lions.

This year’s UK winners will be announced at an industry event hosted by Ocean at One Marble Arch in London on 16th October.