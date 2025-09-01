senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Ocean Outdoor Confirms Jury for Digital Creative Competition 2025

01/09/2025
12
Share
This year, the jurors will consider entries in two categories for commercial brands and non-profits

17 expert independent judges are seeking bold, original ideas in Ocean Outdoor’s annual search for the best Digital Out of Home (DOOH) creative concepts in the UK.

Now in its 16th year, Ocean’s Digital Creative Competition is presented in association with Campaign.

Agencies and creatives whose work raises the bar in DOOH advertising will share a £500,000 prize fund and the chance for their ideas to be brought to life across Ocean’s premium digital formats.

On this year’s judging panel are Katy Hopkins, executive creative director, Iris; Brad Reiman, creative director, Sky Television; entrepreneurial creative director Ann Wixley; Liam Simpson, managing partner, St Marks Studios; and Dan Mogridge, media lead at Vodafone.

Joining them are Mat Goff, founder of Ark Agency; Will Bentley, innovation director, Dentsu; Susan Liu, head of experience production, BBH London; senior art creative Neil Ritchie; Kim Lawrie, head of technology at The Beyond Collective; and David Wreford-Glanvill, head of media, BYD Europe.

The media agency representatives are Charlotte Beech, partner, head of creative futures, EssenceMediacom; Curtis Weir, OOH group director, Publicis Media; Will Parrish, chief strategy officer, VCCP Media; Dominic Murray, head of innovation GroupM OOH; Aaron Henderson, head of agency, Grand Visual; and Roy Shepherd, head of OOH, Goodstuff.

This year, the jurors will consider entries in two categories for commercial brands and non-profits. The two gold winners will go forward to compete with the victors in Ocean’s sister competitions taking place in the Nordics, Netherlands and Germany for the international Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix contenders will be judged on their original winning concepts submitted via their individual country competitions; however, the champion can use Ocean’s screen space across Northern Europe for a brand campaign of their choice.

Last year’s inaugural Grand Prix winner was McVitie’s and To Boldly Go.

Helen Haines, director of strategic projects, Ocean Group, said, “The creative power of DOOH to drive audience attention and business growth has been one of this year’s big discussion points. Our competition is designed to uncover the very best OOH concepts which deliver on both of those ambitions. It is free to enter and the rewards are multiple, with a chance to have your work featured on some of the best locations in Europe.”

Agencies, brands and non-profits have until 12th September to enter. Previous winners of the UK competition have gone on to win multiple other awards including several Cannes Lions.

This year’s UK winners will be announced at an industry event hosted by Ocean at One Marble Arch in London on 16th October.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Ocean Outdoor
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Ocean Outdoor
Dare To Dunk
McVitie's
26/06/2025
Piccadilly Circus
Sky
14/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1