​McVitie’s took an inherently British tradition, turning it into an interactive challenge on National Biscuit Day, inviting London’s biscuit lovers to put their skills to the test in a three day Digital Out of Home dunk-off.



​Created by To Boldly Go, Dare to Dunk? formed part of pladis’ 100 year anniversary celebration of the Chocolate Digestive.



​The interactive game took place on Ocean’ s pop-up D6 located within Westfield London, with supporting messages to draw players in across surrounding large format screens in Eat Street, Westfield Square, Westfield Gateway, the East Face and the Holland Park Roundabout tri-screen.



​Using Ocean’s gesture control haptics technology, players mimicked the classic tea cup dunk on the screen, trying to hit that sweet spot before the biscuit broke. A live ‘dunkerboard’ added a competitive edge, encouraging social media sharing.



​On the screen, a timer recorded how long each competitor dared to dunk before pulling the biscuit away from the cup of tea at the time they thought was right. If they estimated correctly, their names appeared on the leader board. If the biscuit broke, they’d better try again.

​Every day there were 100 chances to win, with rewards for those who master the ultimate dunk.



​The game was simple, educative about the product and a fun way to share a widely enjoyed ritual.​

