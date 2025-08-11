Sky Bet Scores with Smart DOOH for Real Football Fans

Sky Bet explores the “epicness” of football fandom ahead of the new season with a six week national real time DOOH campaign triggered by dynamic audience data.

Breaking on 11th August, ‘Not for everyone. For the fans.’ uses bespoke audience segments and real-time cues to target male football fans aged 18 to 44.

The automated campaign provides guaranteed impressions and placements across 105 high performance screens in Ocean Outdoor’s large format network. It was planned through EssenceMediacom and WPP Media and will be accompanied by research to measure brand awareness, brand recall and future intent.

Powered by more than 300 custom audience segments and real-time signals, including weather, traffic and live events, Ocean’s real time ad server enables brands to plan and deliver highly relevant, flexible campaigns at scale either via DSPs or direct buys.

Andrew Gibson, head of trading and investment at Ocean Outdoor, said, “Our large format DOOH network encompasses 150 locations in 18 cities. Sky Bet’s campaign demonstrates how smart audience alignment and contextual timing create stronger relevance and campaign efficiency, allowing them to extend the impact of their campaign beyond the usual two week OOH cycle.”

Katie Bradshaw, marketing director, Sky Bet said, “For us, relevance and timing are everything. Ocean’s platform gives us the tools to act quickly, target smartly, and still guarantee coverage on the most premium DOOH locations.”

Alex Jockelson, client partner, EssenceMediacom, said, “Ocean’s new ad serving platform simplifies activation across their premium high attention formats. It allows us to connect DOOH with our wider digital and AV strategy, whilst also optimising against our core audience.”

Ocean and Lumen Research’s recently published study, ‘The Attention Dividend’, found that premium DOOH formats deliver up to 5x more attention than online digital formats, also delivering stronger results on brand recall and brand choice metrics.

“DOOH delivers the scale, precision and creative impact needed to sit confidently alongside digital, social and AV channels,” said Andrew. “Our latest research proves premium DOOH’s ability to capture real-world attention and suggests that there’s never been a better time to integrate DOOH into wider digital strategies.”

