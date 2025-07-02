Ocean Outdoor Broadcasts Highlights of Women’s Euros in 11 UK Cities

​Ocean Outdoor will broadcast highlights of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 competition in partnership with mobile network provider EE.

Curated clips of the 31 big match moments will be shown across large format Digital Out of Home (DOOH) screens in 11 UK cities as the reigning champions, England’s Lionesses, set out to defend their 2022 Euro title.

Breaking on 3rd July, the DOOH campaign broadens reach for women’s football among sports fans, light TV viewers and broader audiences, priming commercial TV’s evening peak live coverage. ITV is Ocean’s broadcast partner.

16 teams meet in Switzerland from 2nd to 27th July. Drawn together in Group D, England and Wales play each other on 13th July at 8pm local time as Wales women make their first ever appearance in an international tournament.

EE, lead partner of the England teams, builds on its work with girls both on and off the pitch with ‘Everyone needs a squad’, putting young footballers at the centre of its message. The campaign was planned through WPP Media Open Connect and Posterscope.

Unlike traditional sports fans, women’s football fans actively expect sponsors to drive the sport’s growth and step up. Recent research shows that 70% of women’s football fans believe sponsors help boost visibility (versus 63% for men’s football) and 68% think they help reach new audiences (vs 61% for men’s).

Ocean head of content and sponsorship Kevin Henry said, “When it comes to public arenas, there’s no bigger platform than Out of Home which delivers strongly on both reach and attention, catching broader audiences during the day to prime TV coverage.

“The growing popularity of women’s football gives brands plenty to play for and everything to win. OOH is a chance to reach audiences at scale during one of this year’s biggest tournaments, one that both home nations will get behind, and football fans will remember.”

The Women’s Euros launches Ocean’s summer of sport schedule which continues with the Women’s Rugby World Cup this August. Ocean will manage and present the official fan zone which opens in September.

