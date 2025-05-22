Ocado's Brand Platform Unravels Family Life

​Online supermarket Ocado Retail is reminding the nation of its commitment to reliability, as it launches its new brand platform, Life Delivered.

The multi-channel campaign from Uncommon serves to celebrate and reflect on the highs and lows of everyday life, with Ocado acting as the trusted partner that delivers what its customers need along the way.



​The new brand positioning marks Ocado’s ambitions to challenge perceptions and drive its continued growth as the fastest growing supermarket.

The new brand platform launches with a charming and evocative hero film, which takes viewers on the journey of a lively summer birthday party.

Played out in a captivating backwards sequence to create a sense of nostalgia, as if the viewer were flicking through a photo album of personal memories, it ends on the Ocado delivery as the catalyst for the summer party we just witnessed — reaffirming the important role the brand plays in our lives.

​The film is set to a bold Brit-pop track, the Chemical Brothers ‘Let Forever Be’, with vocals from Noel Gallagher, a sound that’s sure to evoke memories of British summers gone by, as well as a timely reminder of Oasis’ upcoming tour.

The new platform, created by Uncommon Creative Studio, is underpinned by consumer research which revealed the most important criteria for supermarket delivery is reliability (which trumps value, premiumness and convenience).

Reliability includes a variety of choice, fair pricing, shelf life, and timely arrival, with no surprise substitutions — something that Which? recognised when awarding Ocado its coveted ‘Recommended Provider’ status for the online supermarket category.



​Sarah Emerson, head of brand at Ocado Retail, comments, “Life Delivered has taken our promise of unbeatable choice, unrivalled service and reassuringly good value and turned it into a truly emotive comms platform. We know that our customers are spinning lots of plates and for many, Ocado plays a real role in reliably delivering what they need. We can’t wait to see it out in the world and look forward to seeing the response from customers.”

​Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, comments, “Ocado is a fantastic brand, which deserves to be far better known than it is. They came to us in a moment of change, and we’re so excited for the launch of this platform, which we believe will really connect with a wider audience. In a Britain which often feels broken, reliability is exactly what people crave. They need brands they can trust amidst the chaos of life and everything it throws at us.”

Uncommon partnered with global production company Love Songto create the Life Delivered film. The initial launch of the TV and Cinema will be followed by a powerful new OOH and Print campaign as well as YouTube, Meta, Radio and Audio later this month. Watch this space.

The media strategy, delivered by Havas Media UK, aims to bring ‘Life Delivered’ to life by taking Ocado back to powerful brand-building media that dramatises Ocado’s role as a trusted constant in unpredictable and busy environments. The campaign kicks off with standout AV placements in culturally relevant, light-hearted programming such as Taskmaster, Britain’s Got Talent and Gogglebox.



Dan Holt, strategy partner, Havas Media UK said, “For an online-only supermarket, the challenge is being more physically and emotionally available. Our strategy brings human connection to every touchpoint experience, making Ocado feel closer. In a world of uncertainty, we spotlight the virtue of reliability, adding life to the ‘Life Delivered’ platform.”

See more work from Uncommon here.