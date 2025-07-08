Ocado’s ‘Life Delivered’ Platform Returns with Poignant ‘Shopping List Stories’

Online supermarket Ocado has released ‘Shopping List Stories’, a collection of evocative OOH and print ads that tap into a plethora of life’s everyday moments.

In a category dominated by price points and product close-ups, this work stands out by focusing on the people behind the purchases.

Each execution captures a different story — from birthday parties and proposals to heartbreak and homesickness — showing how every basket tells its own tale, and how Ocado is the delivery partner customers can rely on through it all.

A standout emotive artwork features a blurred, nostalgic photograph of a comforting handhold, paired with a simple list: ‘one tin of Ocado Gold Roast Instant Coffee, and zero Words’.

The photography’s soft focus adds a layer of sentimentality and nostalgic perspective that runs throughout the Life Delivered platform, offering a distinctive, human-led alternative to the rest of the category. The campaign makes one thing clear: wherever life takes you, Ocado delivers.

The series, created by Uncommon, also includes two tongue-in-cheek executions that communicate Ocado’s 99% order accuracy and price matching creds, alongside four reactive print ads for calendar moments including Wimbledon and the Euros — with creative for Father’s Day and Glastonbury going live last month.

‘Shopping List Stories’ is the second burst of activity since the launch of Ocado’s new brand platform, Life Delivered, a new positioning for the brand which marks Ocado’s ambitions to challenge perceptions, and drive its continued growth as the UK’s fastest growing retailer.

​Sarah Emerson, head of brand at Ocado Retail, commented, “Shopping List Stories encapsulates everything we want to communicate to our customers in a distinctly heart warming way. Not only are we the delivery partner you can rely on, in every life moment, but we’re the partner that gives unbeatable choice and reassuringly good value. After the incredible response we saw following the launch of Life Delivered, we’re truly looking forward to seeing these eye-catching ads make a splash across the UK.”

​Tom Griffin, chief operations officer, Uncommon Creative Studio, commented, “Our new outdoor work for Ocado is designed to make people stop in their tracks. From capturing real life stories in every shopping list to the nostalgic photography that injects a touch of magic into each execution — we hope it does its job in keeping Ocado top of mind with consumers. We’re excited to see this work out in the world.”

Ensuring nationwide reach, the long dwell campaign has been strategically placed by Havas Media UK, with print ads including the Telegraph, Guardian, Sunday Times and Observer Food Monthly, and OOH in major London Underground stations including Piccadilly Circus, Liverpool Street and Victoria, in addition to a key spot at Brighton train station.

