The Building Blocks of LEGO’s New Commerce Practice

OLA – Our LEGO Agency – goes further than most traditional ‘in-house’ agencies. Creativity infuses everything the brand does, from product to packaging, and OLA is enmeshed within the whole LEGO Group. It makes the news that they have established a new internal commerce practice an intriguing proposition.



Jennifer Berry has joined as VP of commerce and digital, bringing with her over 25 years’ experience, including a stint as CEO of Digitas UK. Joining her is Ben Richards, as senior director and head of experience, bringing a wealth of expertise in AI, with a CV that includes VMLY&R, GTB, Microsoft and Yahoo!. With OLA Commerce, the pair have spotted an opportunity to turn the transactional into the transcendent, by sprinkling a bit of that LEGO magic into every interaction.



For Jennifer, who spent her own childhood playing with the LEGO SYSTEM bricks, the opportunity was irresistible. “I'm thrilled to be working in a space where consumer behaviour is constantly evolving, technology like AI is redefining what's possible, and the lines between commerce, brand, and storytelling are increasingly fluid,” she says.



“My goal is to continue to elevate Our LEGO Agency’s commerce capabilities – surrounding our consumers with the magic of the LEGO brand, wherever and whenever they choose to engage. Having spent much of my career at the intersection of digital innovation and consumer impact, this is exactly the kind of challenge that energises me. With Nic’s [Taylor SVP and head of agency] clear vision and thoughtful leadership, I couldn't be more excited to help bring this future to life.”



For Ben – an alumnus of the iconic Lego SPACE line who these days shares a generational love of the brand with his kids by sharing Lego Batman quotes – the opportunity to push the creativity of customer experience to its limit is tantalising.



“What excited me most was Nic and Jen’s creative ambition; the idea that every transactional moment is also an opportunity for a brand moment. A moment that can build emotional connection,” he says. “For someone like me, who’s always pushed to fuse creativity with customer experience, that vision felt incredibly energising and like a phenomenal fit.”



As we talk about the opportunities unlocked by bringing commerce in-house, Ben reflects that it makes more sense to think about it as truly integrating commerce within the group.



“It’s not just about joining the LEGO Group; it’s about becoming part of the LEGO system. Suddenly, we’re not just thinking in terms of campaigns, but creative systems that span media, eCom, retail, packaging, social, CRM, IT and product,” he says. “Through this integration, you get access to various ecosystems that were previously out of reach. The big unlock isn’t one single moment; it’s a series of small ones. Everyday, often-overlooked interactions that become chances to spark a smile, create a connection, or inspire someone to return. That’s where the real magic lives.”



It’s a vision Jennifer agrees with. “Our ambition goes far beyond simply delivering within the traditional in-housing model. What we’re building is a future where creativity and integration lead the way. By embedding ourselves within the business, we’re able to move closer to our consumers, connect previously siloed parts of the organisation, and fully integrate storytelling into the retail journey, creating experiences that are as playful, personal, and imaginative as the products we make,” she says.



“By moving beyond traditional agency models, we’re unlocking agility: co-creating with fans, experimenting faster, and building a commerce ecosystem as dynamic as the LEGO brand.”



One might imagine some tension inherent in taking LEGO’s strengths in storytelling and play and weaving them into something as functional as transactional touchpoints. But for Jennifer and Ben, there is no tension – commerce is simply a new canvas for creativity.



Thinking about it from a customer-centric perspective, Jennifer argues that there is no such division in the minds of consumers.



“Brand and commerce aren’t separate experiences for our consumers; they’re deeply interconnected. People don’t think about the LEGO brand in terms of transactions or storytelling; they simply experience the LEGO brand. The products, the play, the purpose – all of it comes together across the entire ecosystem,” she says. “Our role is to build the capability that allows that experience to feel effortless. Seamlessly connecting the magic of the brand with the journey of the shopper. Throughout this, we must do this responsibly and creatively, always with our fans at the centre.”



Ben says that the key is not to think about fun and magic as an add-on. “We see commerce as another storytelling medium, just with a different structure. It’s not about adding magic on top; it’s about designing with it from the start. How we show up with retail partners, how we design our flagship stores, how we personalise the eCom journey – it all matters. I genuinely believe the LEGO brand has a contract with the universe to deliver (and find new) moments of joy. That doesn’t stop at the checkout.”



As the new practice develops, Jennifer is set on attracting the best talent in the world and ensuring that the team stays at the vanguard of innovation “because the market isn’t standing still, and neither are we”.



Inevitably, staying at the forefront and experimenting also includes working with artificial intelligence.



“We’re actively experimenting with AI, from personalisation engines to creative automation, but always through a LEGO Brand lens,” says Ben. “Technology doesn’t replace the magic; it helps us scale it. AI might help us predict what a shopper needs, but it’s still our job to surprise and delight them along the way.”



“Exactly,” agrees Jennifer, “[it’s about a]mindset of experimentation and willingness to be comfortable in the unknown, while ensuring we have access to the best talent and tools in the marketplace.”



OLA Commerce is still in its early days. As she looks ahead to the opportunities to grasp and challenges to tackle as OLA Commerce develops, Jennifer is grateful to be starting from a strong position. “We’re fortunate to already have strong foundations in place. As we shape this new capability, our first priority is bringing our talent together, including aligning around a shared vision, and then identifying opportunities for deeper integration across the business and in the marketplace,” she says.



“Success will, of course, be measured commercially, but just as importantly, by our ability to create more connected, seamless experiences for our consumers – enabling them to experience the magic of the LEGO brand and effortlessly discover our products whenever and wherever they choose to engage.



“A key marker of success for our team will be becoming a valuable strategic partner – not only to the LEGO Group’s business but also to our retail partners.”

As the team gets stuck into bringing that vision to life, Ben has a really clear picture in his mind of what success will look like, and it isn’t just sales. “It’s when commerce feels like an invitation to play.”





