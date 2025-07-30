LEGO Group Launches OLA Commerce to Power Next-Gen Retail Experiences

Left, Ben Richards, senior director and head of experience, right, Jennifer Berry, vice president, commerce and digital

Our LEGO® Agency (OLA), the internal creative and strategic agency at the LEGO Group, has expanded its network with the formation of a new OLA Commerce agency including two senior hires to lead its global output.

OLA Commerce will bolster OLA’s specialisms in shopper, retail and e-commerce content and experiences, allowing the agency to not only match the ambitions of the broader company as it continues to transform its marketing capabilities, but to lead the way for the LEGO Group in creative commerce globally.

Through the work of OLA, the LEGO Group will blend storytelling and commerce to create seamless, connected experiences that meet consumers where they are—building brand loyalty and driving business success.

To lead these efforts, Jennifer Berry joins as VP of commerce and digital, with over 25 years’ experience and having been formerly CEO of Digitas UK. She will be based at the LEGO Group’s offices in Copenhagen and will also join Our LEGO Agency’s leadership team. Whilst Ben Richards, formerly chief experience officer at VMLY&R London, has joined OLA’s offices in London as senior director and head of experience, OLA Commerce and Digital.

Jennifer joins OLA having spent 17 years with Publicis Groupe across three continents, beginning her tenure at Razorfish in Australia and spending over a decade in New York before moving to Digitas in the UK.

Throughout her career, Jennifer has collaborated with and advised major brands such as Unilever, Citi, the United Nations, H&M, EE, and CVS, and is dedicated to amplifying young voices through her advisory role with The Women’s Association.

Ben is an AI expert and a senior, engaging strategic thought-leader in the commerce space, having previously held roles at VMLY&R, GTB and in-house at brands including Microsoft, Yahoo! and BT. They will play a key role in driving the quality and innovation of OLA’s commerce content and experiences—both offline and online—in close collaboration with stakeholders across the business.

The LEGO Group is proud to take another step toward becoming a global leader in shopper, retail, and e-commerce experiences. This move reflects our commitment to the company’s broader ambitions and marketing transformation, and our drive to lead in creative commerce. As we grow in this dynamic space, we’re excited by the opportunity to innovate, inspire, and deliver even more engaging experiences to shoppers worldwide.

Speaking about her new role, Jennifer Berry, VP of commerce and digital, said, “We’re entering a new era where technology, AI, and evolving consumer expectations are redefining the future of commerce. I’m thrilled to join this incredible team at the forefront of that transformation. Together, we’ll ignite imagination, deliver meaningful solutions, and weave creativity into every part of the commerce and retail experience. I can’t wait to help shape what’s next—and pioneer new ways for the LEGO Group to connect with its global community of builders, creators, and families.”

Global head of OLA and senior vice president, Nic Taylor, said, “This is another significant step in our journey where we aim to set new creative standards in shopper, retail and e-commerce content and experiences, whilst ensuring a strong level of integration. The forming of this team, led by Jen and Ben, will allow us to combine all the latest and greatest from a tech and digital perspective, together with the power of creativity as we see this space as a super exciting opportunity to create memorable content and experiences for our much-loved brand”

OLA is responsible for driving communication and content experiences through the development and execution of global advertising campaigns from the LEGO Group, as well as bringing to life new media experiences and activating local tactics across the brand’s portfolio of play experiences, as it brings to life the LEGO Group’s brand mission of inspiring the builders of tomorrow into 2025 and beyond.

In recent years, OLA’s work has been recognised at ceremonies including the One Show – winning a Gold and Bronze pencil – the D&AD Awards and the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, amongst other programmes.

