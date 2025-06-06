Not Normal Group Launches

After 21 years as one of the UK’s most respected independents, Recipe is entering a bold new chapter.



This week marks the official launch of Not Normal Group (NNG) - an independent integrated group of specialist agencies brought together by one shared belief: Good People. Great Work.



Founded in 2004 by three friends with no background in advertising, Recipe has always done things differently. Over two decades, it has earned the trust of some of the world’s most iconic brands - Audible, BetMGM, Coca-Cola, New York Bakery, Old Spice and Zurich, while building a reputation for strategic insight, creative excellence, and a people-first culture.



With the launch of NNG, the business evolves into a new structure built to amplify its specialist strengths while preserving the integrated model that’s always set it apart - staying true to its collaborative DNA.



“This business started with three mates, a hunch, and a lot of heart,” says Ed Glover, group CEO of NNG. “For us, the way we work has always mattered as much as the work itself. Not Normal Group is a natural evolution, not a departure. It gives our specialist teams the clarity to shine, without losing what makes us strong: shared values, joined-up thinking, and a belief in great work made by great people.”



Meet the Agencies



NNG launches with four distinct agency brands:



RCP (Relentlessly Creative People)



A strategic and creative agency delivering standout thinking and brave work.



Clients include: Audible, BetMGM, Chang Beer, Interactive Investor, Money Plus, New York Bakery, P&G, Zurich Insurance.



all things



A production-led creative studio built for fast, high-quality, project-based delivery.



Project partners include: Cancer Research UK, Paramount, Channel 4, DCM, Sky, Mindshare, NatWest, Publicis, Scottish Power, ITV, Vinted, Wella.



Unfinished



The media agency that is never done. - launching August 2025



Clients include: Deli Kitchen, Wasabi, Whyte & Mackay, Audible.



Committed



A PR agency specialising in Sports, Health & Wellbeing and FMCG - launching Q3 2025



Same spirit. New shape.



While each agency now has its own identity and focus, the integrated model remains. NNG’s structure delivers deep expertise and seamless collaboration, all under one roof.



It’s business as usual, but better and built for future growth.



NNG has also earned a place on Campaign’s Best Places to Work list and received IPA People First Promise accreditation - affirming its commitment to culture and people-powered growth that drives results.

