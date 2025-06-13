Get the Job Done Right in Checkatrade Campaign

Checkatrade home improvement platform, has launched a refreshed brand and will go live with a new advertising campaign next week, led by a high-impact television advert and supported by a refreshed media and creative strategy.



The evolved brand, created by Re Design, part of M+C Saatchi Consulting, went live last month, and the New TV advert, by agency RCP, will premiere on Monday 16th June, and radio on 23rd June. The Specialist Works have also been appointed as media-buying partner.



Checkatrade’s 2025 TV advert introduces the brand’s new platform, A Job Done Right. It shines a spotlight on the often-unseen care, skill, and satisfaction that go into every job completed by our tradespeople. It celebrates the small wins, the sighs of relief, and the proud smiles that come with a job done right.



The film follows the captivating journey of water as it flows from the mains, through a network of pipes, and into a seemingly ordinary moment - a young boy brushing his teeth. This quiet yet powerful scene underscores the campaign’s core message: that even the smallest jobs, when done right, have a lasting impact.

Sebastien de Bandt, chief marketing officer at Checkatrade, said, “This new chapter for Checkatrade is about more than just a refreshed look and new campaign - it’s a celebration of the pride and trust at the heart of every home improvement journey. By spotlighting the magic behind the scenes, we’re reinforcing what makes Checkatrade special: quality work and homes that feel truly cared for.”

Dan Jacobs, creative founder RCP said, “It’s been a fantastic challenge and a seismic shift for the brand. A whole new focus on not just getting a trustworthy tradesperson to do the job, but getting it done right. It's been an absolute pleasure working with the Checkateam team, ManVsMachine on production and all the amazing RCP crew, I'm so proud of this first step.”



Darren Bowles, chief creative officer, M+C Saatchi Consulting said, “It’s always the best client partnership when they already come with the business capability, but requiring a brand and product experience to embody it. This evolution turned recognition into distinction – a brand that now reflects the strength of its leading service. Bold, modern and digital-first, all backed by the name and the tick people trust.”



Emma Martin, managing partner at The Specialist Works said, “It’s an honour to partner with Checkatrade on their journey to build awareness and drive meaningful engagements with their target audience. We’re thrilled to work with Checkatrade as they embark on their next chapter of growth, and we’re committed to driving disproportionate impact every step of the way.”

