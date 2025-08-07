senckađ
The Not Normal Group Launches PR Agency ‘Committed’ with Tom Inskip at the Helm

07/08/2025
Led by industry veteran Tom Inskip, the new agency expands the Group’s integrated offering with a focus on impactful, creative media storytelling

Left Ed Glover, founder and CEO of the Not Normal Group, right Tom Inskip, founder of Committed

The Not Normal Group, a newly launched independent group of specialist agencies united by the ethos 'Good People. Great Work.', has appointed Tom Inskip as founder of its newest agency: Committed, a public relations firm focused on delivering meaningful and creative media storytelling.

Tom Inskip, formerly director of sport and fitness and commercial partnerships at The PHA Group, brings extensive industry experience and a strong track record, particularly in the sport and wellness sectors. As founder of Committed, Tom will lead the agency’s development and PR offering, working closely with Ed Glover, founder and CEO of the Not Normal Group, to establish the agency as a go-to destination for brands seeking impactful communication strategies.

The Not Normal Group launched just two months ago, following a major transformation of Recipe, one of the UK’s leading independent integrated agencies, which rebranded after 21 years to form the new group. The group currently includes:

  • RCP (Relentlessly Creative People)​–A strategic and creative agency delivering standout thinking and brave work. Clients include: Audible, BetMGM, Chang Beer, Interactive Investor, Money Plus, New York Bakery, P&G, Zurich Insurance.
  • all things – A production-led creative studio built for fast, high-quality, project-based delivery. Project partners include: Cancer Research UK, Paramount, Channel 4, DCM, Sky, Mindshare, NatWest, Publicis, Scottish Power, ITV, Vinted, Wella.
  • Unfinished– The media agency that is never done delivering boutique media planning and buying at scale. Clients include: Deli Kitchen, Wasabi, Whyte & Mackay, Audible.

With the launch of Committed, the group now offers a fully integrated suite of specialist services, expanding its capabilities into public relations.

“Joining the Not Normal Group felt like a natural and exciting next step,” said Tom Inskip. “The energy, the people, the ambition - it all feels refreshingly different. We’re building Committed as a PR agency rooted in impact and outcomes that can work as part of the whole marketing ecosystem. I couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this journey with Ed and the team.

“Tom is one of the most respected operators in PR, with a proven track record, particularly in the Sport and Wellness space,” said Ed Glover, founder of Not Normal Group. “Having him lead Committed is a major moment for us—we know he’ll help shape a truly modern and high-impact PR offering - enabling us to offer brands a full, joined-up service across strategy, creative, media planning and now PR.”

As the Not Normal Group continues to expand, the addition of Committed further strengthens its vision of delivering integrated, cross-disciplinary campaigns for ambitious brands.

