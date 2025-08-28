senckađ
Noble People Hires Ben Hurst as President

28/08/2025
Ben Hurst most recently served as vice president of strategy and operations at evoke, a leading global online betting and gaming company, where he led growth strategy and scaled operations across the US and Canada

Noble People, the award-winning independent media agency, has appointed Ben Hurst as president, marking Ben’s first agency role after a career spent building teams and businesses across media, technology, and entertainment. He will report to CEO Greg March and chief operating officer Lindsay Lustberg.

Ben is stepping into a multi-faceted role at Noble People at a time of success and momentum. Noble People has racked up eight new business wins so far this year, including Mike’s Hot Honey. This growth comes off the heels of a banner 2024, during which the agency grew revenue by 30%.

Ben will be focused on further growing the agency’s business – both by deepening relationships with existing clients and driving new business – while also enhancing internal operations to be more efficient and empowering for employees. As part of this mandate, he’ll lead the integration of AI tools into the agency’s natural workflows, aiming to elevate both the strategic thinking behind the work and the results it delivers for brands.

“Whatever the category, wherever the company is in its journey, Ben has led the businesses he works for to sustained growth, built on an understanding of what it takes to bring out the best in people,” said Greg. “He is uniquely adept at organising businesses to be ready for future success. Our people and clients will benefit from his skillsets and we are excited to have him onboard to take Noble People to the next level.”

Ben most recently served as vice president of strategy and operations at evoke, a leading global online betting and gaming company, where he led growth strategy and scaled operations across the US and Canada. Prior to that, he oversaw all digital initiatives for Madison Square Garden’s sports and entertainment properties, including the New York Knicks and New York Rangers as well as its portfolio of iconic venues. Earlier in his career, he built and scaled the mobile and emerging platforms division at Viacom (now Paramount), launching and monetising apps and connected TV products across MTV, Comedy Central, and other flagship brands. He began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs.

“Noble People has a sharp creative point of view, a challenger spirit, and a track record of doing real work that real people care about, which is perfectly aligned with my background and ethos,” Ben said. “I am excited to join this successful agency and make sure that it’s set up to win even more – and to elevate our collective craft and output.”

So far this year, the agency has also garnered the first-ever Best Use of YouTube award at the 2025 Digiday Media Awards for the Paze launch campaign (for Early Warning Services), alongside partners.

