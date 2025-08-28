Nissan Heisman House Goes Mobile for 2025 Season

For the past 15 years, sports fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Nissan Heisman House, where legends of college football unite under one roof for a season of camaraderie, hijinks and competitive spirit. This year, however, brings an unexpected twist: Due to an unforeseen but well overdue city inspection, the iconic Heisman House will be closing its doors for the season — sending its legendary residents on an ultimate road trip full of twists and surprises, powered by Nissan’s latest line up of award-winning vehicles.

On the road with a line up engineered to conquer

​Nissan was recently named #1 for New Vehicle Quality among Mass-Market brands in the J.D. Power 2025 US Initial Quality Study, reflecting the company’s customer-centric commitment to producing vehicles that deliver quality. This year’s Heisman campaign showcases Nissan’s line up of vehicles that maximize customer satisfaction, including the Nissan Rogue Rock Creek that was named a MotorTrend #1 Ranked Compact SUV, the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with its impressive 7,150-pound maximum towing capacity, the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek with its powerful V-6 engine and the all-new, all-electric 2026 Nissan LEAF, boasting the lowest starting MSRP of any new EV currently on sale in the US.

“The Nissan Heisman House has always been where legends live — but this season, we’re taking fans on the road with their favourite athletes and Nissan’s most exciting new vehicles,” said Allyson Witherspoon, chief marketing officer, Nissan US, “As we shift gears from front porch to open highway, Nissan is showcasing our award-winning line up in ways that are as unexpected as they are unforgettable. It's not just a campaign — it's a road trip filled with rivalry, surprise and the kind of thrill only Nissan can deliver.”

New faces at the Heisman House

This season’s journey also welcomes the newest member to the Heisman brotherhood: Travis Hunter, a two-way star and the NFL’s #2 overall draft pick. Hunter joins an all-star cast of returning favourites and legendary icons, including Jayden Daniels, Barry Sanders, Baker Mayfield, Eddie George, Tim Tebow, Robert Griffin III (RGIII) and Gino Torretta.

When the Heisman trophy winners are forced to leave the comfort of the Heisman House and hit the open road, they begin an ultimate adventure in their Nissan vehicles that unfolds across highways, campgrounds and other unexpected destinations. Among the spots is a collaboration that Heisman fans have been waiting for: A crossover into the world of another college football favourite, Fansville. Who from Fansville will the Heismans bump into this fall? Eagle-eyed sports fans will have to watch and see on this unmissable road trip.

Watch now and all season long

This year’s Heisman House campaign from TBWA\Chiat\Day includes five spots that will launch starting August 28 and will run throughout the college football season on ESPN and continue across ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX.



'Launch Inspector' — It’s Travis Hunter’s rookie year at the Nissan Heisman House, but just as he’s getting comfortable, a surprise home inspection sends him — and the rest of the Heisman legends — packing. With Baker Mayfield, Tim Tebow, RGIII and the crew hitting the road, the adventure becomes an epic road trip powered by Nissan’s latest line up. The 2025 Nissan Frontier, with its 310 horsepower, leads the way. The 2025 Nissan Pathfinder keeps the group rolling in comfort with seating for up to eight. And for those who prefer to go electric, the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF offers up to 303 miles of range.

'State Line' — As the Nissan Heisman House sets off on an involuntary road trip, Eddie George drives Tim Tebow and Gino Torretta through Ohio. But before they cross into rival territory, Eddie’s legendary competitive spirit takes the wheel of the 2025 Nissan Rogue.

While the address may have changed, the spirit of Nissan Heisman House remains the same — celebrating the best of college football, the legends who made history, the fans who keep the tradition alive and the innovation behind every Nissan vehicle that drives us forward.

For more information about the Nissan Heisman House campaign and to follow this season’s unforgettable road trip, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/nissanusa.

