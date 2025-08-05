Booster and Natalie Graeme Unlock Great Creativity at Cannes

What is The Key 🔑 to Great Creativity?

❝ Candour...To really push boundaries you have to be able to have honest, candid conversations. ❞ said Natalie Graeme, founder at Uncommon Creative Studio.

The team at Booster caught up with Natalie Graeme at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, to have a “Quick Conversation in Cannes” and hear her answer (amongst the foliage!) to the question:

👉 “What is The Key 🔑 to great creativity?”

Here’s what Natalie Graeme shared:

1) “If you’re going to take on an audacious opportunity and really push boundaries, you’ve got to be candid. With your team, with your clients, with yourself.”

2) Great creative work stems from shared ambition and shared values. Knowing what does not work can be just as powerful as knowing what does.

3) The British Airways post-pandemic work was only possible because of that open, trusting relationship and it went on to win at Cannes last year.

4) There is no ‘us vs. them’. Just one team, aligned on a goal, pushing for better together.

