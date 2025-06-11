🤜 🤝 “The best partnerships are built on a culture of high challenge and high support.” 🤝 🤛

Claire Hollands, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi UK



I have known Claire Hollands for some time and was fortunate to have this “Quick Conversation 🎤” with her just five weeks into her new role as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi UK. We caught up on her vision for building better partnerships between clients and agencies....a hugely relevant topic any CEO role!



👉 I asked: "What’s The Key 🔑 to successful Client and Agency relationships?"



Here is what Claire Hollands shared:



1️⃣ “It is about partnership. We are a people business and the best work comes from really tight partnerships.”

2️⃣ “I believe in a culture of high challenge and high support. That is true inside agencies and in client relationships too.”

3️⃣ “The best relationships happen when you have shared ambition and create space to challenge each other constructively.”

4️⃣ “Start with a conversation about how you want to work together. Be open early. Call out what is not working. Set the rhythm right from the beginning.”



💡 A clear signal that gaining real creative impact comes from how we work together!



🙏 Thank you Claire Hollands for the “Quick Conversation 🎤” and for this thoughtful, practical take on what strong client-agency partnerships actually require.



🙌 Wishing you every success in the new role!



#TheKey

#QuickConversations

#ClientAgencyRelationships

#CreativePartnerships

#LeadershipInAdvertising

#SaatchiandSaatchi

#Booster