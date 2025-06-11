senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Booster & Saatchi & Saatchi - Nick & Claire Hollands' Quick Conversation (UK CEO)

Booster & Saatchi & Saatchi
11/06/2025
9
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

🤜 🤝 “The best partnerships are built on a culture of high challenge and high support.” 🤝 🤛
Claire Hollands, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi UK

I have known Claire Hollands for some time and was fortunate to have this “Quick Conversation 🎤” with her just five weeks into her new role as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi UK. We caught up on her vision for building better partnerships between clients and agencies....a hugely relevant topic any CEO role!

👉 I asked: "What’s The Key 🔑 to successful Client and Agency relationships?"

Here is what Claire Hollands shared:

1️⃣ “It is about partnership. We are a people business and the best work comes from really tight partnerships.”
2️⃣ “I believe in a culture of high challenge and high support. That is true inside agencies and in client relationships too.”
3️⃣ “The best relationships happen when you have shared ambition and create space to challenge each other constructively.”
4️⃣ “Start with a conversation about how you want to work together. Be open early. Call out what is not working. Set the rhythm right from the beginning.”

💡 A clear signal that gaining real creative impact comes from how we work together!

🙏 Thank you Claire Hollands for the “Quick Conversation 🎤” and for this thoughtful, practical take on what strong client-agency partnerships actually require.

🙌 Wishing you every success in the new role!

#TheKey
#QuickConversations
#ClientAgencyRelationships
#CreativePartnerships
#LeadershipInAdvertising
#SaatchiandSaatchi
#Booster

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1