🎬 “The key to great creativity? Start with a juicy business problem.” 🎬

Jason Kahner, Global Chief Client Officer, Grey





📣 This is the official launch of a new chapter in “The Key 🔑” now asking:

"What’s The Key 🔑 to Great Creativity?"





We filmed this just before 🌴 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, so if you are on your way (maybe even reading this in the passport queue ✈️), it is hopefully an interesting warm-up.





The first guest is Jason Kahner (who I worked with many moons ago when I was agency side), now Global Chief Client Officer at Grey. He shared a sharp, strategic take on creativity that begins far upstream of the brief.





👉 I asked: What’s The Key 🔑 to Great Creativity?

Here is what Jason Kahner shared:





1️⃣ “Start with an incredible, juicy business problem. Get upstream with your client. Understand the macro forces at play.”

2️⃣ “Unpack the challenge before jumping to solutions. Mine it for an insight that becomes your creative springboard.”

3️⃣ “Salient and meaningful is table stakes. Distinctiveness is what sets you apart. It is what commands attention.”

4️⃣ “Deliver it with superior craft. Insight plus execution makes work impossible to ignore.”





🍻 A brilliant example? Grey’s global work for Corona, including the Corona Cero campaign around the Paris Olympics that picked up wonderful iconic activation moments like the Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina soaring above the wave . 🌊





🙏 Huge thanks to Jason Kahner for kicking off the creativity conversation and for reminding us that the best work starts long before creative development begins.





💡 I think this Quick Conversation 🎤 sets the tone perfectly for the new series!!!

More great minds to follow throughout Cannes and beyond.

I'm looking forward to hearing lots more inspired answers!!





🌴 See you in Cannes!





