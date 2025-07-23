Nice and Serious Rebrands B Corp Hotel Group with a Bold Vision for Sustainable Stays

​Nice and Serious has created a new brand identity for The Fold — a US-based B Corp certified hotel group helping prove that a new way to stay, where the planet doesn’t pay, is possible.

Formerly known as Legacy Vacation Resorts (LVR), the group had earned their B Corp certification, but their brand no longer reflected their offer. They needed a new brand identity that captured their values and paved the way for high-end yet highly accessible sustainable travel.

Typically, the travel industry is associated with hyperconsumption — prone to telling tourists to leave their values at home while hotels prioritise positive reviews over positive impact. That’s where LVR is different.

Nice and Serious worked with the group to unpack their core impact areas and identify their vision — outlining how it needed to serve both excellent experience and environmental impact. A nudge to reuse your towels or take a shorter shower is a mere token. LVR wanted to make a sizable change.

At their core, LVR were committed to introducing guests to a new way to stay — a hotel where good times and good-nature combine into something delightful. Based on this outlook, Nice and Serious created four values to guide the hotel group’s evolution: to swing the door wide open, to be amazed and amazing, to lean into the local love, and to sweat the small stuff. These values shaped the creative direction and positioned The Fold as the home of delightfully better stays — where guests experience hospitality at its B Corp best.

Inspired by this foundation, the name needed to communicate how these hotels are something to be proud of and part of. Somewhere you’d want to be entirely folded into. And so, welcome into The Fold — an ethos that’s proudly, boldly different.

The idea of ‘folding’ came through in design details — incorporated into the contemporary logo, statement typeface and in-house character illustrations, all the way through to the towels and turndown service. The logo’s sharp edges create a near embossed effect, adding a layer of luxury. A sophisticated colour palette enhances this, with Forest Green bringing depth and elegance, and Sunset Pink injecting a sense of vibrancy and playfulness.

Woven into The Fold’s pioneering energy, Nice and Serious created their tone of voice — three traits that allow head and heart to play equal roles: Wholehearted, Witty, Unshakeable. A voice that brings joy at every turn while standing for what the hotel group believes in.

