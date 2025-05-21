Fairtrade Foundation Inspires Everyday Activism with Bold Brand Platform ‘Do It Fair’

Fairtrade Foundation, the world’s most recognised ethical label for promoting fairness in the production of products like coffee, chocolate and bananas, has launched its new two-year brand platform ‘Do It Fair’. This marks a strategic shift for Fairtrade, moving away from category specific campaigns to now communicate a unified message, ‘Do it Fair’ positions fairness as an actionable choice individuals can influence. The holistic platform will be activated at key brand moments, including a nationwide tea campaign, Glastonbury and Fairtrade Fortnight.

​Nice and Serious have been appointed as the lead creative agency for ‘Do It Fair’.

To ensure authenticity and relevance, they developed the platform through an inclusive process, forming a creative Council made up of key audience members. The council was consulted throughout the creative development process of the platform.

The platform’s first major activation, Brew It Fair, targets ethically conscious individuals on limited budgets. The campaign highlights challenges in the tea industry and encourages people to sign a petition urging MPs to legislate fair wages and working conditions across business supply chains in the tea sector.

Zoe Plummer, head of marketing at Fairtrade said, "With inequality on the rise around the world, there's no doubt that Fairtrade's mission is more important than ever in 2025. But we also know we need to evolve our communications to make sure we're relevant and cut through to consumers in an increasingly noisy space of charities, social justice and campaigning organisations vying for attention. One of our key goals is to ensure young people feel emotionally connected to Fairtrade and want to advocate for the movement in the same way that our incredible grassroots supporters have done over the past 30 years.

That's why we're really excited to have partnered with Nice and Serious to develop a bold and distinctive new campaign - Do it Fair - to put Fairtrade front and centre in the UK public's mind as an easy way to make a positive difference in a world of increasing unfairness."

Peter Larkin, creative director at Nice and Serious said, “With everything happening in the world right now — along with growing inequality in the UK — it really feels like the world is becoming a less fair place. This all adds to the feeling that we — as individuals — don’t have the power to change things. But fairness is built into us as human beings, and Fairtrade provides easy, accessible ways for people to make things fairer for the people growing the products we all consume. So through this platform, we wanted to show that every fair action you take — big or small — has the power to create a ripple effect and together, these actions start to tip the balance back towards a fairer world.

Building on this story, we aimed to inject energy and vibrancy into the campaign’s visual direction — showing the impact of your actions as a series of positive reaction stickers, illustrated by Tea [@teadayblogs], and helping to bring Fairtrade’s brand into a more contemporary space. Launching with an activation called Brew It Fair, we’re showing how the brand platform can flex to all the different products Fairtrade certify and the different actions both consumers and producers take to make the world fairer."

Brew It Fair will launch on digital and social in May planned and run by Empower, Fairtrade's recently appointed digital media agency.

