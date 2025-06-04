Byway Launches 'Skip The Shortcuts' Campaign to Inspire Flight-Free Travel

Byway, the Certified B Corp travel company, has launched a new integrated campaign to inspire more people to adopt more sustainable holiday practices. Developed by creative agency Nice and Serious, the campaign invites travellers to experience the richness and variety of flight-free journeys.

Targeted at the well-connected city of Brighton, the campaign seeks to reach eco-conscious travellers who might otherwise choose to fly, encouraging them to discover the wonder of overland travel and more meaningful holiday experiences.

​Peter Larkin, creative director at Nice and Serious said, “Byway travellers tend to seek more meaningful holiday experiences, so we needed to grab their attention in an authentic way and show them the possibilities that a flight-free route opens up. Our provocation, ‘Skip The Shortcuts’, is rooted in the insight that when you go the most direct route, you end up missing out on so much along the way. But with flight-free travel, you find yourself getting off the beaten path, squeezing more in and truly engaging with the places you’re travelling through.

To bring the idea to life, we created a fast-paced hero film which captured the richness and variety of a typical Byway holiday. Shot handheld and in the moment, the rhythm of the film highlights all the moments you can squeeze in when you go flight-free — punctuated by the calming, beautiful views seen from the train along the way. Alongside this, we developed a series of OOH creatives where unique holiday moments are sliced together and sandwiched in the middle of a serene train windowscape. The campaign messaging is looped together with a meandering journey line to help highlight that skipping the shortcuts is just a bit more fun.”

Holly Clarke, CMO at Byway said, “Byway’s mission is to make flight-free travel mainstream and help the world transition to more sustainable holidays. Being a B Corp it was essential for us to work with another B Corp and Clean Creative. Nice and Serious brilliantly translated our brand vision into beautiful videos and out-of-home. We’re thrilled with the results of our first above-the-line marketing.

Travelling overland and sea opens up a whole world of experiences that many people miss when they fly over it instead. ‘Skip the Shortcuts’ is designed to inspire people to discover just how much more they can get from their holiday when they embrace the journey itself.”

The campaign, planned by media agency POD Studios, launches across social and out-of-home, including print placements across Southern Trains.

