Newest Oars + Alps Skincare Brings Men Back Into the Sunshine

The modern man may spend a great deal of time inside soaking up an abundance of blue light, but Oars + Alps, the only men’s skincare brand investing significantly in sun care, understands that true happiness awaits us outside in the sun. With its latest campaign, the brand is on a mission to get more men back into the sunshine to improve their quality of life – under the assured protection of Oars + Alps award-winning sun care, of course.



New work from agency Humanaut, titled 'Man Needs More Sun,' demonstrates the power of sunshine, fresh air and community with an impromptu game of street dodgeball. In a :30 hero video, Oars + Alps turns a city street into an irresistible playground, summoning men from surrounding buildings – some in business attire, or even in uniform – into an unexpected, rousing game. What starts as a moment of spontaneous play becomes a joyful reminder of everything that’s waiting outside - movement, camaraderie, and the simple thrill of sunlight on your skin.

With a tone that’s playful and energetic, the campaign highlights Oars + Alps’s dedication to providing clean, lightweight, and easy-to-use sun care, making it effortless for even the busiest men to step outside and enjoy the benefits of the sun. Both the brand and Humanaut hope the campaign inspires men to spend more time outdoors, which can significantly boost their physical and mental health as well as their overall well-being.

“We know men are reluctant to wear sunscreen regularly because they don’t like how it smells, feels, or makes them look, but we also know that skin cancer shaming is not changing their behaviour,” says brand marketing director Annie Gianakos. “Oars + Alps is proud to offer sunscreens that actually take men’s preferences and busy lifestyles into account. With this campaign, we’re looking to flip the narrative about sun care so that more guys will know a better option exists made just for them.”

'Man Needs More Sun' is the brand’s first campaign by Humanaut since the agency won the business in February.

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” says Humanaut’s chief magician David Littlejohn. “Studies show, If you are happy, you have a better chance at being successful. Men aren’t hearing this message in today’s hustle and grind culture. Men need to get

outside in the sun and play again. The sun has always been the secret to man’s success. In this campaign we are just reminding men of this forgotten truth.”



The campaign will run primarily CTV, OLV, and social media with further support from paid media and OOH located in Times Square.