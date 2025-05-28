Big Green Egg Reignites the Joy of Cooking in ‘Cook over Fire, They Will Come'

​Big Green Egg, the leading name in ceramic grilling, and independent ad agency and production company Humanaut are launching a brand-new campaign that puts the fire—and emotional connection—back into the outdoor cooking experience. This is the agency’s first work for the brand since winning the business in February.

While the grilling category has seen an influx of products focusing on smokeless one-touch convenience—often at the expense of quality—the new work from Big Green Egg and Humanaut goes all in on the merits of cooking with fire. Led by a :30 hero spot that will run on CTV and as paid media on the brand’s social channels, the campaign highlights the connectivity that happens over an open flame during more classic grilling moments. With shots of a community warmly gathering interspersed between fiery peeks of the grill’s versatility in action, the campaign revolves around a singular truth: If you cook over fire, they will come.

Big Green Egg’s unique shape is part of an intentional design inspired by ancient kamado cookers, giving it optimal airflow and precise temperature control for flawless results. Among the brand’s loyal fans, the grill is famous for its ability to also smoke, bake, sear, and roast—providing grill masters with the same options they have with any oven. What’s more, its durable ceramic build and use of natural charcoal make Big Green Egg the sustainable, eco-friendly choice.

“This work epitomises the spirit of Big Green Egg—one that puts connection at the centre of everything we do. Humanaut challenged us to see beyond the grill and rediscover the deeper meaning behind cooking over live fire. The idea is simple: If you cook over fire, they will come. This campaign reflects the power of that truth and the role Big Green Egg plays in gathering family, friends, and neighbours together,” said Dan Gertsacov, chief executive officer at Big Green Egg.

This creative push coincides with a brand refresh for Big Green Egg and marks an exciting new era for the brand and a fortuitous new relationship with Humanaut. After more than 50 years, Big Green Egg is launching its first brand campaign—a major moment that signals a new era for the iconic brand and its new creative partnership with Humanaut.

“We look forward to getting people to gather around a fire again to cook a meal together because that’s the thing that makes us human—and what we all need to be doing now more than ever,” said David Littlejohn, chief creative officer at Humanaut.

The campaign will also include :15 and :06 cutdowns of the original hero video for CTV and social, static social images, and displays throughout the country.

