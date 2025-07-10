New York Festivals Advertising Awards and Lightricks LTX Studio Announce 2025 NYFAi Winners

New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) has unveiled the winners of the inaugural NYFAi competition.

Launched in partnership with Lightricks’ LTX Studio, a powerful generative AI platform, NYFAi is a global competition designed to push the boundaries of storytelling through the power of artificial intelligence.

The future of advertising came to life in real time as seven innovative agencies competed, and three elite agency teams advanced to the winner’s circle creating campaigns that showcased the powerful collaboration between human creativity and AI technology.

“NYFAi is more than a competition, it’s a window into the evolving landscape of creativity. By fusing the instinct and imagination of world-class creatives with the powerful capabilities of LTX Studio, we’re demonstrating that AI can be a true storytelling partner-from the first spark of an idea to the final frame,” said Shani Mandel-Laufer, VP, strategy and business development at Lightricks. “This year’s participants didn’t just rise to the challenge—they redefined the boundaries of what’s possible. We’re proud to build the tools that help bring these bold, breakthrough ideas to life.”

Using LTX Studio’s unique AI technology and powerful control features, each team received a creative brief from a nonprofit organisation or startup and, in just a few weeks, transformed it into a compelling 30–60 second spot ready for real-world release. This competition highlights how the best storytelling emerges when innovative minds work together with advanced AI tools like LTX Studio.

All campaigns submitted to NYFAi were evaluated by the esteemed 2025 NYFA Executive Jury. Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies were awarded to the highest-scoring entries, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven storytelling.

The inaugural NYFAi winners are:

GOLD: “Closer Than You Think” - Client: The Duke Lemur Center

Agency: CYLNDR Studios

SILVER: “Expansive Pad” - Client: Helping Women Period

Agency: Clutch

BRONZE: “Find Your Feet” - Client: New York Scores

Agency: Code and Theory​

View the 2025 NYFAi Award winners.

“We’re thrilled to see how these talented teams, inspired by the creative brief and empowered by the AI platform, rose to the challenge and delivered standout work at the forefront of AI-powered creativity,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals.

“Congratulations to this year’s winners and thanks to LTX Studio and all who participated in making the inaugural NYFAi such a success.”

“It’s an honour to take home Gold for the inaugural NYFAi competition and be recognised amongst other esteemed industry leaders,” said Sylvain Tron, managing director, CYLNDR Studios. “This win not only speaks volumes to the forward-thinking team we’ve assembled at CYLNDR Studios but also the ways in which technology and AI are pushing the industry forward for good, like we were able to do with our Gold-winning work for The Duke Lemur Center.”

In addition to their trophy, CYLNDR, the Gold-winning team, will also receive 50 enterprise-level LTX Studio seats for one year.

For more information on the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards and to explore the winners’ showcase visit here.

Learn more about Lightricks and LTX Studio.

