AME Awards Extends Entry Deadline

The New York Festivals AME Awards has extended its 2025 entry deadline to June 30th.



In addition to the extended deadline, AME shines a spotlight on a powerful new honour: the AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year. Introduced for 2025, this global award celebrates campaigns that uplift, represent, and advocate for women.



Campaigns considered for this new award may challenge gender bias or break taboos around gender and identity; spotlight authentic female voices and lived experiences; highlight underrepresented communities of women and girls; and elevate inclusive narratives across age, ethnicity, ability, or orientation. Entries that connect emotional storytelling with cultural relevance and deliver measurable outcomes are especially encouraged.



This prestigious honour will be presented to the top-scoring campaign submitted across any of AME’s powerhouse categories that align with these values and delivers effectiveness at its core.



The AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year winner will be selected by the AME WE Champion (Women in Effectiveness) Jury, a collective of global strategic trailblazers. Together, they will thoughtfully evaluate campaigns that champion gender equality, women’s empowerment, or positive representation, and through discussion, choose the work that best demonstrates the power of effective advertising to drive meaningful change.



To reflect the spirit behind this initiative, members of the AME WE Champion Board and Jury shared why this new honour matters.



“Advertising & marketing have the power to influence cultural shifts and build a more equitable society for all in the generations to come.



That’s what makes the AME WE Champion initiative so exciting to me. By recognising campaigns that champion gender equality, uplift women, and drive meaningful cultural and business impact, we create an environment for more such work to happen.” said Menaka Menon, president and managing partner, growth and strategy, DDB Mudra South



“I joined the initiative because effective advertising shouldn’t just speak to women, it should stay true to the shifts we’re seeing. Women are advocating for themselves, demanding space, and showing up in their full complexity. The work we honour must reflect that, championing honest, varied, and dynamic representations that don’t just change minds, but move culture forward. We cannot be stagnant when women in society are not.” said Modjadji Mashatola, head of strategy, McCann Joburg South Africa.



“Today, it is more important than ever to maintain the visibility of women's excellence within the Marketing environment. It is not optional - it is an essential part of building a future that is equitable for all. This is why I choose to be a WE Champion.” said Abigail Baehr, chief strategy officer, VML USA.



“I instantly said yes to the AME WE Champion initiative because I’ve seen what happens when women are supported - in rooms, in roles, in stories. We create better ideas, better work, and a better industry.



"I’ve been lucky to have people around me who had my back. Hopefully one day, it won’t have to come down to luck - for any of us.” said Nadine Müller-Eckel, partner and chief strategy officer, Anomaly Germany.



“There’s a lot of work still to be done to challenge stereotypes and ensure that marketing does its part to improve or raise awareness of issues or situations that disproportionately impact women (and people who identify as women)” said Alison Tilling, chief strategy officer AUNZ, VML Australia/NZ



The AME WE Champion Board and Jury includes 19 women leaders from six continents, representing top-tier agencies that shape the global marketing landscape. Meet the AME WE Champion Board & Jury.



Deadline Extended



Based on requests and to accommodate the global advertising community and allow agencies time to finalize entries, the AME Awards is extending its final deadline to June 30th.



Eligible campaigns submitted into any AME category will be automatically reviewed for the AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year honour, provided they meet the outlined criteria.



“The AME WE Champion Campaign of the Year Award celebrates campaigns that do more than market, they move culture forward,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, VP, executive director at New York Festivals AME Awards. “With the support of this incredible global jury of women leaders, we’re shining a light on work that challenges bias, uplifts women, and proves that effectiveness and inclusivity go hand in hand.”



AME’s WE Champion initiative aligns with the AME Awards' longstanding commitment to celebrating innovative, effective advertising that delivers results.



For more information about the AME WE Champion initiative, visit here.



The results of all AME Jury sessions are compiled in the annual AME Report, which honours and ranks agencies and brands from over 30+ countries.



The extend deadline to enter the 2025 AME Awards competition is June 30th, 2025.

