New York Bakery Invites Brits on a Bagel-Fuelled Escape with Heartfelt Campaign

New York Bakery, the market leading bagel brand, is returning with a light hearted new TV and social campaign showcasing how a bite of its authentic New York-style bagels can whisk you away to the Big Apple.

The campaign’s platform ‘Bakes You There’ dramatises the escapist power of food by transporting everyday Brits into spontaneous New York fantasies - but always bringing them back to moments that matter.

The 30” film introduces Lisa, a young girl in a sports kit about to enjoy her breakfast bagel at home. As she takes a bite, her imagination transports her to the bustling streets of New York. The unmistakable instrumental intro to ‘New York, New York’ swells and creates anticipation but it’s not the iconic voice of Sinatra that follows. It’s an even more familiar and familial voice, with slightly more mundane lyrics asking “Lisa, where are your shoes?”.

Reality slowly creeps back in for Lisa as she snaps out of her New York revery and back into her kitchen. Lisa’s Mum good-naturedly hurries Lisa out of the house but not before Lisa cheekily dashes back to grab her bagel.

The creative was developed by Recipe, with production by Friend and direction by Lachlan Dickie. The campaign launches on 22nd May across TV, BVOD and social until September.

Claire Kong, marketing director at New York Bakery, said, “We know that great food has the power to transport us. With ‘Bakes You There’, we’re showing how even a simple moment wherever or whenever it happens can spark a little escapism. This campaign captures that idea with warmth, bringing the bold spirit of New York to everyday life here in the UK.”

Adrian Ash, head of client services at Recipe, added, “With this campaign we wanted to evolve the brand's sharp New Yorker spirit into something that’s still bold, but also inviting.

The warm connection between mother and daughter in this film places a New York Bakery meal in the heart of the gentle chaos of everyday life whilst also tapping into the magic of the authentic New York experience it evokes.”

