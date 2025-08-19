senckađ
Courage Montreal Wins Nespresso Canada Mandate

19/08/2025
57
Share
Marking the first win for the newly opened Montreal office, the agency will build on the brand’s global identity while deepening local resonance with Canadian consumers from coast to coast

Courage has been awarded a number of national projects in 2025 with Nespresso Canada, marking the first win for its newly opened Montreal office. This milestone comes just three months after Courage officially opened its doors in Quebec, signaling a bold and immediate presence in the province’s competitive advertising landscape.

The mandate will see Courage helping Nespresso Canada, build on the brand’s iconic global identity while deepening local resonance with Canadian consumers from coast to coast.

“To work with a brand like Nespresso is a vote of confidence in our vision,” said Joel Holtby, co-founder and chief creative officer at Courage. “We’re excited to work with a brand like Nespresso that’s both creatively ambitious and culturally relevant.”

The pitch was led out of Courage Montreal, which officially opened in May 2025 as the agency’s second Canadian office. The shop has quickly drawn attention for its independent spirit and challenger mindset, both of which aligned with Nespresso’s desire to evolve and energise its brand presence in Canada.

“We were looking for strategic and creative partners who could help us elevate how we connect with Canadians,” said Fred Pasquier, VP of marketing, Nespresso Canada. “Courage impressed us with a clear understanding of our brand, a bold point of view, and the right mix of local insight and national reach.”

The win is also a defining moment for the agency’s Quebec team, which is led by Marilou Aubin, Rafik Belmesk and Maxime Sauté, in Montreal.

“This is a dream start,” said Rafik, partner and head of strategy at Courage Montreal. “To land an iconic brand like Nespresso, with such creative potential and a culture of excellence, is deeply motivating. It validates the talent we’ve assembled here and the ambition we’re bringing to the Montreal market.”

New creative is already in production for digital and is set to roll out nationally starting August 2025.

