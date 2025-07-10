Neighborhood Watch Signs with 1961 for West Coast Representation

​Neighborhood Watch will now be represented on the West Coast by agents Frank Antonoff and Faith Loop of 1961.

Founded by Frank in 2023, 1961 came on the heels of his lengthy career as a talent rep and partner at Resource. Faith joined 1961 following her tenure at Simpatico as the head of West Coast sales. As reps, Frank and Faith pair cross-disciplinary talent with brands and campaigns that aptly match their storytelling sensibilities and cinematic taste. As champions of culture known for out-of-the-box creative problem solving, 1961 aims to ensure creative excellence and catalyse enriching experiences.

​Dal Wolf, managing director and executive producer of Neighborhood Watch, said of signing with the 1961, “Frank and Faith are both highly collaborative, and that’s something we value greatly. We pride ourselves on being agile, smart, and strategic, which allows us to center on delivering premium artistry and craftsmanship—we’re heartened to sign with reps who operate similarly. They have remarkable vision and insight, and we look forward to seeing what comes of this new partnership.”

Neighborhood Watch is a boutique production company helmed by co-founders Traci Carlson and Rich Peete. Renowned for emotionally resonant storytelling and a creatively daring indie spirit, the company has made its mark across entertainment and advertising. They are fresh off the release of A24’s fantasy epic adventure The Legend of Ochi. After collaborating on Legend of Ochi, Carlson and Peete deepened ties with Saxon’s directing collective, Encyclopedia Pictura, bringing them onto the Neighborhood Watch roster. Recent advertising work includes campaigns for Angry Orchard and Sport Clips, directed by comedy duo Fatal Farm, and campaigns for Buffalo Wild Wings with macro food experts The Voorhes.

Next up, Neighborhood Watch is gearing up to produce rostered director Jeremy Saulnier’s highly anticipated action thriller.

1961’s Frank Antonoff remarked, “Neighborhood Watch is doing something different. From the directors to the producers, there’s real vision behind the work.”

Faith Loop added, “What pulled us in was how bold and culturally dialed-in they are. They have a strong point of view that they don't shy away from.” Together, they said they’re excited to team up and help bring that same energy to future campaigns.

