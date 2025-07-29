senckađ
Nedbank Lets Pickpockets Pitch Travel Insurance So You Don’t Have To Learn Hard Way

29/07/2025
Nedbank turns travel insurance advertising on its head in bold campaign created with Joe Public

In their latest campaign, Nedbank has turned travel insurance advertising on its head by letting criminals do the talking.

Instead of lecturing South Africans about the importance of travel insurance, the campaign goes straight to the source: the people who make it necessary. In this case, muggers, pickpockets, and con artists in tourist hotspots like Barcelona, Koh Samui and Paris.

The criminals speak proudly about their professions, and how hard they work for your money.

"You realise they’re hard-working professionals, just like us," said Tebogo Motsepe, executive head, marketing strategy at Nedbank, "and when you think about it from their perspective, as a tourist you actually become their business."

That’s where the benefit of having a Nedbank Platinum Credit Card comes in, with up to R3 million free travel insurance when you book your flights using the card.

"The Hard-working Professionals campaign reminds people that while you’re travelling and enjoying the sights, someone else may have you in theirs," said Moemise Kekana, creative director at Joe Public, "As a creative team, we’re grateful to have brave clients like Nedbank who believe in creativity."

The integrated campaign includes online film, social media ads, print and radio.

