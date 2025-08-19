Joe Public and Clients Recognised at 2025 Bookmark Awards

​Joe Public’s partnerships with Chicken Licken, Nedbank and Amnesty International South Africa saw them take home 15 awards at the Bookmark Awards, which showcase digital innovation and excellence.



​Xolisa Dyeshana who is the chief creative officer at Joe Public said, “We set bold goals every year. It’s incredibly rewarding to see those ambitions come to life through work that makes a real impact, creatively and commercially.”



The award-winning campaigns were from various categories, reflecting a shared commitment with clients to build brands that lead in the digital age.



Group chief creative officer at Joe Public, Pepe Marais added, “It’s about creating work that works. Well done to our Joes, our clients and all the winners.’



The Bookmark Awards have recognised innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in South African digital media for over 15 years. Joe Public remains committed to its purpose of growing its people, clients, and the world through the greatness of creativity.



COMMUNITIES



Social Media Campaigns

Bronze Chicken Licken The Big Chicken Dilemma



Bronze Chicken Licken It's the little things







CHANNELS



Online Video Series



Bronze Nedbank The Signwriter







Social Paid Advertising



Gold Juno Media Chicken Licken It’s the little things

Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Bank Your Time







Campaign / Microsites

Bronze Nedbank Youth Honours Board

Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time



Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming



Silver Amnesty International South Africa Scarred







PUBLISHING



Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns



Bronze Amnesty International South Africa Scarred







CAMPAIGN



Digital Campaign Strategy



Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time





Best Use of Data



Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time





Integrated Mixed Media Campaign



Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time







Branded Content



Bronze Chicken Licken It's the little things







CRAFT



Craft - Strategy



Gold Joe Public Nedbank Bank Your Time



Craft - Online Video/Moving Image



Silver Joe Public Nedbank The Signwriter

