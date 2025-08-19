Joe Public and Clients Recognised at 2025 Bookmark Awards

Joe Public’s partnerships with Chicken Licken, Nedbank and Amnesty International South Africa saw them take home 15 awards at the Bookmark Awards, which showcase digital innovation and excellence.
Xolisa Dyeshana who is the chief creative officer at Joe Public said, “We set bold goals every year. It’s incredibly rewarding to see those ambitions come to life through work that makes a real impact, creatively and commercially.”
The award-winning campaigns were from various categories, reflecting a shared commitment with clients to build brands that lead in the digital age.
Group chief creative officer at Joe Public, Pepe Marais added, “It’s about creating work that works. Well done to our Joes, our clients and all the winners.’
The Bookmark Awards have recognised innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in South African digital media for over 15 years. Joe Public remains committed to its purpose of growing its people, clients, and the world through the greatness of creativity.
Social Media Campaigns
Bronze Chicken Licken The Big Chicken Dilemma
Bronze Chicken Licken It's the little things
Online Video Series
Bronze Nedbank The Signwriter
Social Paid Advertising
Gold Juno Media Chicken Licken It’s the little things
Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Bank Your Time
Campaign / Microsites
Bronze Nedbank Youth Honours Board
Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time
Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming
Silver Amnesty International South Africa Scarred
Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns
Bronze Amnesty International South Africa Scarred
Digital Campaign Strategy
Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time
Best Use of Data
Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time
Branded Content
Bronze Chicken Licken It's the little things
Craft - Strategy
Gold Joe Public Nedbank Bank Your Time
Craft - Online Video/Moving Image
Silver Joe Public Nedbank The Signwriter