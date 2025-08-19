senckađ
Joe Public and Clients Recognised at 2025 Bookmark Awards

19/08/2025
Joe’s partnerships with Chicken Licken, Nedbank and Amnesty International South Africa win 15 awards showcases digital innovation and excellence

Joe Public’s partnerships with Chicken Licken, Nedbank and Amnesty International South Africa saw them take home 15 awards at the Bookmark Awards, which showcase digital innovation and excellence.

Xolisa Dyeshana who is the chief creative officer at Joe Public said, “We set bold goals every year. It’s incredibly rewarding to see those ambitions come to life through work that makes a real impact, creatively and commercially.”

The award-winning campaigns were from various categories, reflecting a shared commitment with clients to build brands that lead in the digital age.

Group chief creative officer at Joe Public, Pepe Marais added, “It’s about creating work that works. Well done to our Joes, our clients and all the winners.’

The Bookmark Awards have recognised innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in South African digital media for over 15 years. Joe Public remains committed to its purpose of growing its people, clients, and the world through the greatness of creativity.

COMMUNITIES

Social Media Campaigns

Bronze Chicken Licken The Big Chicken Dilemma

Bronze Chicken Licken It's the little things


CHANNELS

Online Video Series

Bronze Nedbank The Signwriter


Social Paid Advertising

Gold Juno Media Chicken Licken It’s the little things

Bronze Joe Public Nedbank Bank Your Time


Campaign / Microsites

Bronze Nedbank Youth Honours Board

Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time

Podcasts, Live Streaming and Audio Streaming

Silver Amnesty International South Africa Scarred


PUBLISHING

Audio Content, Podcasts & Campaigns

Bronze Amnesty International South Africa Scarred


CAMPAIGN

Digital Campaign Strategy

Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time


Best Use of Data

Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time


Integrated Mixed Media Campaign

Bronze Nedbank Bank Your Time


Branded Content

Bronze Chicken Licken It's the little things


CRAFT

Craft - Strategy

Gold Joe Public Nedbank Bank Your Time

Craft - Online Video/Moving Image

Silver Joe Public Nedbank The Signwriter

