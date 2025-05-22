Nectar360 and Omnicom Media Group UK Expand Strategic Partnership

Nectar360, which owns and operates Nectar, the UK’s largest coalition loyalty scheme, and operates Sainsbury’s and Argos retail media network, has announced a deepening of its partnership with Omnicom Media Group UK (OMG UK) - including agencies OMD, MG OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science - to collaborate on key retail media initiatives.

Nectar360 and OMG UK have been collaborating on retail media strategies, best-in-class campaign delivery, and thought leadership and training for OMG UK’s clients and agencies, since 2021. Moving forward, OMG will serve as a key strategic beta partner, collaborating with Nectar360 to provide testing and feedback, helping shape the future direction of the company’s product roadmap and retail media capabilities.

The partnership provides enhanced access to Nectar360’s insight, empowering OMG UK’s clients with a deeper understanding of the impact of retail media on their business objectives, grounded in customer insights. Access to this insight has helped to create a blueprint for best practice omnichannel planning and robust sales effectiveness and measurement models. In addition to refining measurement capabilities, it has also driven significant incremental value for clients.

“This partnership provides a real opportunity to further drive full-funnel retail media campaigns leveraging insight-led strategies allowing us to optimise to performance - pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve together,” said Alice Anson, director of digital media at Nectar360. “We have developed a strong partnership with OMG over the last few years, fuelled by a synergy for collaboration and keeping the customer at the heart of everything we do. It has been great to see our partnership continue to grow and evolve and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

“OMG are dedicated to pioneering best practice in Connected Commerce, as demonstrated in the creation of the industry-wide Retail Media Standardisation Framework in partnership with ISBA in 2023. Our partnership with Nectar360 has enabled us to unlock elevated retail insights to gain a unique advantage in understanding our brands’ shopper behaviour and market trends across the consumer journey and, in turn, pioneer the blueprint of connected planning across Nectar360’s portfolio,” said Harriet Perry, chief media and partnerships officer at OMG. “This, coupled with OMG’s expertise in omnichannel planning and measurement, allows us to deliver market-leading innovative solutions with Nectar360 that drive measurable results for our clients."