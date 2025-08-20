FilmLight Showcases Nara 2 and Baselight 7.0 at IBC 2025

​FilmLight is bringing a suite of innovative new Nara features to IBC 2025 (12-15th September, Amsterdam RAI, Hall 6, Stand C19) and hosting a series of presentations on the latest Baselight developments at the Hotel nhow Amsterdam RAI (13-14th September), including practical tips and tricks on how colourists can utilise new tools, plus a sneak peek into future features.



​FilmLight is returning to the RAI for the first time since 2019, showcasing the latest version of Nara, its integrated workflow solution which streamlines media pipelines and enhances collaboration for creative teams. In one simple solution, Nara allows previously complicated and time-consuming tasks, such as reviews, approvals and compliance processes, to take place with speed and ease – saving facilities valuable time and money in the creative process. At the heart of Nara is its ability to natively decode and play back media without the need to transcode to proxy files; colour accurate streaming; a comprehensive back-end index; unparalleled codec support and more.



“Our customers come to us to help them improve their workflow efficiencies,” says Sam Lempp, Nara’s head of business development. “Nara solves more than one problem – it’s an integrated solution which can replace multiple tools and significantly reduce SaaS costs. It allows users to easily and securely browse all the storage across their facility, play anything (supporting 160+ formats, including all camera RAW files) with full colour accuracy, collaborate and review with team members, and much more. We look forward to returning to the RAI and presenting the latest version of Nara to IBC attendees this year.”



​IBC visitors will be able to explore Nara’s expanded toolset, including Secure Client Review feature, which allows users to stream media directly to clients with complete security and guaranteed accuracy. With enterprise-grade encryption and access controls to protect sensitive content, Nara ensures perfect colour reproduction and frame-accurate playback, so clients see exactly what is intended. Clients can also leave time-coded notes and comments directly on the media – streamlining feedback and communication in the review process.

Other new features on display include real-time transcoding, improved project management, advanced analytics, tighter integration with Baselight and new support for third-party tools – making it easier than ever to connect Nara into existing production and post workflows.



FilmLight is also showcasing the latest developments in Baselight 7.0 from the Hotel nhow Amsterdam RAI, just a short walk from the show floor (13-14 September). IBC visitors are invited to book private demos or join daily public presentations by Martin Tlaskal, head of development at FimLight, and Andy Minuth, FilmLight’s Colour Workflow Specialist, as follows:

Martin Tlaskal will present the latest improvements in Baselight 7.0, developed as a result of feedback from existing beta testers, including improvements to keyframing, disk caching and some exciting ML-related advances in look development. He’ll also preview some exciting new mastering features.

Andy Minuth will present an inspiring and in-depth exploration of some of the latest features in Baselight 7.0. Through practical, real-world examples, Andy will demonstrate how colourists can get the most out of the upcoming release. He’ll provide valuable tips and tricks on how to utilise the powerful machine-learning tools like depth maps and object segmentation, which provide colourists with exciting new ways to refine and elevate their work; create bulletproof mattes for the big screen; and manage multiple external mattes with ease and efficiency.

For more info on where to find Nara and Baselight at IBC 2025, or to book a demo or presentation seat, visit here.