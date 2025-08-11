Summer in Greece is all about freedom. Hitting the road with friends, chasing the next beach, the next village, the next great moment. It’s the season of spontaneity and having fun. But in our effort to break free from routine, we often let go of common sense too. We become so carefree, we stop thinking that something could go wrong.

According to research, about 1 in 2 people admit to driving more carelessly during the Greek summer. Helmets, seatbelts, and basic protective gear often get tossed aside, seen as optional or unnecessary.

That’s why, every summer, we come across those so-called moments of freedom on the road. But these aren’t harmless snapshots of fun. They’re signs of danger. Because an irresponsible road behaviour doesn’t lead to Paradise beach in Thasos or the village of St. Peter in Andros, but straight to heaven.