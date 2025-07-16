senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

R.S.I. Panos Mylonas - Flowers

R.S.I. Panos Mylonas
16/07/2025
7
Share
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Flowers. They’re usually about celebrating life. Who would say no to a beautiful bouquet on their birthday? They brighten our space. They fill our hearts with warmth.

Not always.

In Greece, as in many other countries, flowers left on the roadside mark the exact spot where someone lost their life in a traffic accident.

To mark its 20th anniversary, the Road Safety Institute of Greece “Panos Mylonas” created a series of dramatized prints, OOH and social assets, that confront viewers with this heartbreaking reality.

Greece holds the 3rd highest rate of road fatalities in the EU. No wonder why it doesn’t take more than a short drive through Athens to come across an endless number of roadside bouquets.

These visuals bring those silent memorials into full view not to shock, but to remind. A single message blooms behind every location.

Don’t be the reason more flowers end up on the road.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1