Flowers. They’re usually about celebrating life. Who would say no to a beautiful bouquet on their birthday? They brighten our space. They fill our hearts with warmth.

Not always.

In Greece, as in many other countries, flowers left on the roadside mark the exact spot where someone lost their life in a traffic accident.

To mark its 20th anniversary, the Road Safety Institute of Greece “Panos Mylonas” created a series of dramatized prints, OOH and social assets, that confront viewers with this heartbreaking reality.

Greece holds the 3rd highest rate of road fatalities in the EU. No wonder why it doesn’t take more than a short drive through Athens to come across an endless number of roadside bouquets.

These visuals bring those silent memorials into full view not to shock, but to remind. A single message blooms behind every location.

Don’t be the reason more flowers end up on the road.