My Ears Through the Years with Ben Firth

Next up, what do Metallica, Katy Perry, and Bryan Adams have in common? It’s our next guest, Ben Firth! As creative director of Factory Originals, Ben works closely with clients, brands, production teams, and strategic partners to turn groundbreaking ideas into reality. Most recently Ben produced Factory’s first book, ‘Wasted Opportunities’ which follows the life and career of Dan Hawcroft, personal assistant to the legendary Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister of Motörhead. With two decades of experience as a sound engineer, we can’t wait to find out what’s been in Ben’s headphones… let’s find out!

Q> Hi Ben! What was your first memory of music?

Ben> Growing up, my Dad undoubtedly introduced me to the music which has shaped my listening through the years. I remember hearing artists like The Beatles, Small Faces, Elvis Costello and Queen. It certainly made me more curious and made me want to pick up the guitar.





Q> What was the first music you bought yourself?

Ben> I was at school when discovering bands like Metallica, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and Guns n Roses but the first album I actually remember buying for myself back in 1993 was Chaos-AD by Sepultura.





Q> Your first gig?

Ben> I was really lucky to have a live music venue in my town growing up which had local and touring bands playing pretty much every day of the week. Grassroots venues are so important to the music industry and the UK in particular, but I remember heading down there as often as I could and checking out many UK bands just starting out like Biffy Clyro, Feeder, The Wildhearts and more, but I’m pretty sure my first live gig experience was seeing Northern Irish rock band, Therapy?





Q> Your first slow dance?

Ben> Has to be the ultimate power ballad from Bryan Adams – ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’!





Q> Your musical guilty pleasure?

Ben> Anything from Katy Perry’s debut album ‘One Of The Boys’. If you’re ever feeling low whack on ‘Waking Up In Vegas’!





Q> A song that reminds you of family?

Ben> I remember my brother being a fan of Def Leppard. Their entire catalogue is consistently good but the album ‘Hysteria’ is such a great rock album.





Q> How has your musical taste evolved?

Ben> From growing up with more classic sounding rock & metal, my tastes have evolved to discovering the different sub genres of metal and embracing heavier bands such as – A Day To Remember, Emmure, AlphaWolf, Polaris, Poison The Well, and The Ghost Inside. It’s an incredible scene, filled with talented musicians consistently releasing great records.





Q> A song you wish you wrote?

Ben> ‘Master of Puppets’ by Metallica. Still my favourite band of all time.





Q> An unpopular musical opinion?

Ben> Being into rock music this may be frowned upon, but I’ve never been a fan of bands like Muse or Radiohead.





Q> An artist you think is underrated?

Ben> I love discovering new music, there’s so many great bands out there. I’ll always champion Youth Fountain, an alternative solo project from Canadian artist Tyler Zanon. A few others on rotation right now are Footballhead and Superbloom. Check ‘em out!





Q> Your desert island disc?

Ben> It would have to be the album ‘Through Being Cool’ by Saves The Day. From start to finish an exceptional album which will always stand the test of time.





Q> Your funeral song?

Ben> Simple Minds, ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’.





Q> Best sync moment?

Ben> I always reflect on the track ‘Hayling’ by FC Kahuna which has been used many times but is so good accompanying the opening sequence to Layer Cake. Such a brilliant choice of a track which suits the tone of the visuals perfectly. Side note - whoever chose Angry Anderson’s ‘Suddenly’ for when Scott and Charlene walked down the aisle in Neighbours needs a medal.





Q> Music that made an ad campaign?

Ben> Here at Factory, we were privileged to have made the John Lewis Christmas Ads from 2011 -2022. I always remember the one from the year my daughter was born which uses the Tom Odell cover of John Lennon’s ‘Real Love’.





Q> Best theme song?

Ben> I’m a sucker for cult US TV. I don’t think you can beat The A Team theme song. Iconic and instantly recognisable. Mike Post: a legend of classic US theme tunes.





Q> Favourite film soundtrack or score?

Ben> Big fan of James Bond Films so very tough to pick only one, but I’d have to say ‘A View To A Kill’ by Duran Duran.







