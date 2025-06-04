senckađ
Twelve Decibels Joins The emPOWER Breakfast Sponsors Hall Of Fame

04/06/2025
The emPOWER Breakfast welcomes new Bronze award winning sponsors, Twelve Decibels

The emPOWER Breakfastwelcomes new Bronze award winning sponsors, Twelve Decibels, a newly formed, and innovative music supervision and sound agency. Founders Dan Payne, Ellie Donohue and Matt Lee are historically known for their creativity, technical expertise, and collaborative approach, and bring a unique energy and depth of experience to their new company Twelve Decibels. Their commitment to elevating voices and stories through sound makes them an ideal partner for The emPOWER Breakfast.

“Becoming an emPOWER sponsor was an easy decision. After managing to secure a seat at Sally. 2.0 I knew this was a community that Twelve Decibels had to be part of. From the moment I attended my first emPOWER Breakfast I felt incredibly welcomed and supported by this wonderful group of creative women. The blend of networking with deeper connections and shared stories through insightful interviews is such a refreshing approach. You leave feeling absolutely energised! Twelve Decibels is proud to be a sponsor of the inspirational community Athene has created." Said Ellie Donohue.

With the backing of companies like Twelve Decibels, The emPOWER Breakfast can continue to create meaningful conversations, build powerful connections, and actively drive positive change across our industry.

Driving genuine progress in the advertising, media, and communications industries begins with honest dialogue, shared journeys, and authentic relationships. The emPOWER Breakfast was created to nurture these opportunities, and it’s the continued support of sponsors that allows this important platform to flourish.

The emPOWER Breakfast extends a huge thank you to the entire 12db team for their generosity and support for The emPOWER Breakfast’s mission and their active support in gifting YOU a seat! 

Click here to watch Twelve Decibels Showreel.

Click here to learn more about Twelve Decibels.

