Museum of Toronto Turns City History into Summer Exhibition

31/07/2025
Taking over a year to create, Berners Bowie Lee researched hundreds of stories about Toronto to bring the city's history to life

Museum of Toronto has launched its latest campaign from Berners Bowie Lee. The campaign took over a year to create, researching hundreds of stories about the city, fact checking and condensing them to create an outdoor exhibit across the city.

Many Torontonians think Toronto's history is pretty uneventful. So how do you attract people to a new museum that has no objects and only tells stories about the city? Turn the city into a summer exhibit that reveals the hidden layers of the city, pointing out the stories behind places people pass everyday.

The stories in the campaign include fatal duels, pregnancy races, circus riots, brothels owned by the mayor and 25 more.

​There are 25 locations featured, each with its own mini outdoor campaign pointing out each location

