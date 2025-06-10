Müller FRijj Unleashes ‘Just Feel the Urjj’ to Shake up Milkshakes with Chaotic Fun

Müller FRijj has launched its latest integrated campaign, developed by global creative agency of record VCCP. The integrated campaign ‘Just feel the Urjj’ aims to shake up the ready-to-drink milkshake category with a healthy hit of chaotic fun.

The campaign builds upon the humorous tone established in recent campaigns by the humorous Müller FRijj ‘Embrace the URjj’ campaign last year, which featured billboards with Müller FRijj bottle-shaped holes in the centre to give the illusion that someone has embraced ‘the URjj’: grabbing the bottle from the poster.

‘Just feel the Urjj’ builds on Müller’s growing reputation for bold, humorous work - following recent campaigns for Müller Corner and Bliss - but this time turns its attention to gen z men. In a world where these young men are being told to hustle harder, grind more, and take life seriously, Müller FRijj offers a much-needed antidote to all that noise. The campaign repositions Müller FRijj as a mischievous, nonsensical escape from the pressures of modern life.

The 20” film disrupts typical content formats by spoofing self-serious influencer culture - finance bros, gym gods and alpha motivators - before exploding into absurdity with a chaotic rush of 'Urjj energy' as the Müller FRijj bottle takes over. Think motivational clichés turned on their head with milkshake-fuelled mayhem, ending with the defiant message: 'Just feel the Urjj.'

To bring this campaign to life, VCCP’s own CD George Wait directed the campaign - the idea being to create frenetic, high-energy visuals that feel as if the algorithm has had a sugar rush. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear brought the campaign to life by leading production across design, post-production and audio, while Bernadette, VCCP’s digital experience agency, managed the animated DOOH and social assets. EssenceMediacom handled media planning and buying across platforms including TikTok, Meta, YouTube, roadside and transport OOH.

Targeting 16–24-year-old men - Britain’s milkshake-drinking heartland - the campaign is designed to cut through a crowded category and reconnect with an audience who grew up with Müller FRijj but might have forgotten just how fun it is. With life feeling increasingly serious for a generation under pressure to perform, Müller FRijj invites them to take a break, and just feel the Urjj.

The campaign kicks off today across social, followed by OOH from June 16th, with media planning and buying led by EssenceMediacom and influencer activity has been managed by Ogilvy PR.

Hannah Gillespie, senior brand manager at Müller, said, “Müller FRijj is for the lads who need a bit more nonsense in their day. The new ‘Just feel the Urjj’ campaign taps into that rebellious, fun-loving energy we know this audience craves, and reminds them why Müller FRijj has always been the most delicious, thick and exciting milkshake on the shelf.”

George Wait, creative director at VCCP, added, “Young men today are being bombarded by finance bros, looksmaxers, and alpha influencers — all telling them they need to look a certain way and be infinitely wealthy to avoid being considered a failure. We wanted to remind our audience that it's okay to take a step back and just enjoy yourself - to put the hustle on hold and treat yourself to something as simple as a nice, tasty milkshake and a dollop of nonsense.“

