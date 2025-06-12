MullenLowe MENA Wins Agency of the Year at Gerety Awards 2025

​MullenLowe MENA has been awarded the Agency of the Year for the Middle East & Africa at the Gerety Awards 2025 — the only agency in the MEA region to receive this prestigious recognition. The win reflects the agency’s ability to blend purpose with performance, delivering category-defying work that pushes creative boundaries while driving real-world impact.

Beyond taking home Agency of the Year, MullenLowe MENA also secured eight shortlist spots for its standout campaigns:

​Don’t Look Down – A nine-hour simulated scroll disguised as a film, spotlighting smartphone addiction among teens. Premiered at Roxy Cinemas, the intervention:

- Became the UAE’s longest film to air in cinemas

- Drove 150,000 sign-ups in 48 hours, later surpassing 500,000 on endthescroll.com​

Delivered over 500 million impressions

The Art of Stains – A first-of-its-kind campaign using henna art in Saudi beauty salons to discreetly embed period care knowledge and challenge menstrual taboos.

- Reached 3.42 billion people globally

- In partnership with the Ministry of Education, brought period education into Saudi classrooms for the first time

- A 23% increase in sales

- Sparked vital conversations on menstrual health, dignity, and access

“These campaigns aren’t outliers, they reflect a culture built to challenge norms and create work that matters,” said Mounir Harfouche, CEO of MullenLowe MENA. “Winning Agency of the Year at the Gerety Awards isn’t just an honour; it’s proof that brave clients and a relentless team can make creativity a force for real change. We believe in work that goes beyond the brief, positive disruption resonates deeply, and creates lasting value. Being recognised by a jury of industry-leading women makes this win even more meaningful.”

Paul Banham, chief creative officer – MullenLowe MENA, added, “We never set out to play it safe. We set out to be honest and to go deeper, and that’s what made the difference. This recognition is a tribute to the power of daring ideas.”

Prerna Mehra, executive creative director – MullenLowe MENA commented, “This win is more than recognition, it’s a reflection of the honest, purposeful storytelling we fight for every day. Our goal has always been to challenge stigma, break silence, and create work that resonates. To be recognised by a jury of brilliant women for work that dares to care, that means everything. Gerety isn’t just about creativity; it’s about truth, empathy, and impact. We’re not just making ads, we’re starting conversations that count.”

With social at the core of its creative engine, MullenLowe MENA continues to redefine how brands connect with audiences. The agency’s culture is built around agility, collaboration, and content that drives conversation, not just visibility. By investing in social-first thinking and future-facing talent, MullenLowe MENA delivers work that’s culturally tuned, purpose-driven, and built to perform in the real world.

Rooted in a commitment to creative excellence and meaningful impact, the agency blends craft with strategy, constantly evolving to meet the shifting expectations of brands and audiences alike.

As Cannes Lions 2025 approaches, both ‘Don’t Look Down’ and ‘The Art of Stains’ are now global case studies for purpose-led creativity. MullenLowe MENA heads into Cannes with work that not only stands out but stands for something.

