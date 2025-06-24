Move On Up with Ochsner Sport for Women's Euros 2025

Ochsner Sport samples a Curtis Mayfield classic for its latest campaign ahead of the UEFA Women's Euros 2025.



The first thing you hear is the snare drum, two times, almost clearing the way for the rest of the song to start. Then all the magic is unveiled.



It is the unmistakable sound of Curtis Mayfield’s 'Move On Up,' released from his eponymous debut album, Curtis, from 1970. Lasting almost nine minutes long and characterised by frantic drums, including Henry Gibson on congas, an instantly recognisable horn melody and Curits’ own falsetto vocals, it uses its length to create a truly hypnotic song that is perfect for disco remixes and for jam sessions.

It has had a huge influence on the genre of progressive soul, with artists such as Mayfield, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye pushing the boat of what is possible in the soul genre, mixing psychedelic rock with a Motown feel. And it has also proven an extremely durable song in the hip-hop genre, most notably sampled by Just Blaze for Kanye West’s track 'Touch The Sky.'

It failed to chart in the United States, but cut down to 2:53 minutes, it spent ten weeks in the top 50 in the United Kingdom. And it’s still a deeply popular track today, ranking as number 474 on Rolling Stone’s '500 Greatest Songs of All Time' list.



Tracks & Fields cleared and licensed the song - with an extended drum intro! - for Ochsner Sport’s latest campaign, promoting the Swiss Team ahead of the Women’s Euros, scheduled to run in Switzerland between the 2nd July and the 27th. The team believes the track’s diversity and adaptability perfectly suit the upstart spirit of women’s football, as well as its massive potential to expand in the upcoming months and years.

