senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Move On Up with Ochsner Sport for Women's Euros 2025

24/06/2025
10
Share
Tracks & Fields licensed the Curtis Mayfield classic for the campaign promoting the Swiss Team ahead of the tournament

Ochsner Sport samples a Curtis Mayfield classic for its latest campaign ahead of the UEFA Women's Euros 2025.

The first thing you hear is the snare drum, two times, almost clearing the way for the rest of the song to start. Then all the magic is unveiled.

It is the unmistakable sound of Curtis Mayfield’s 'Move On Up,' released from his eponymous debut album, Curtis, from 1970. Lasting almost nine minutes long and characterised by frantic drums, including Henry Gibson on congas, an instantly recognisable horn melody and Curits’ own falsetto vocals, it uses its length to create a truly hypnotic song that is perfect for disco remixes and for jam sessions.

It has had a huge influence on the genre of progressive soul, with artists such as Mayfield, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye pushing the boat of what is possible in the soul genre, mixing psychedelic rock with a Motown feel. And it has also proven an extremely durable song in the hip-hop genre, most notably sampled by Just Blaze for Kanye West’s track 'Touch The Sky.'

It failed to chart in the United States, but cut down to 2:53 minutes, it spent ten weeks in the top 50 in the United Kingdom. And it’s still a deeply popular track today, ranking as number 474 on Rolling Stone’s '500 Greatest Songs of All Time' list.

Tracks & Fields cleared and licensed the song - with an extended drum intro! - for Ochsner Sport’s latest campaign, promoting the Swiss Team ahead of the Women’s Euros, scheduled to run in Switzerland between the 2nd July and the 27th. The team believes the track’s diversity and adaptability perfectly suit the upstart spirit of women’s football, as well as its massive potential to expand in the upcoming months and years.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Tracks & Fields
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Tracks & Fields
Move On Up
Ochsner Sport
24/06/2025
The Password
Sunrise
08/04/2025
Help Dreams Take Flight Through SGSHARE
National Council of Social Service
31/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1