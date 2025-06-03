senckađ
Meet the Tracks & Fields Team: Dana Møgeltønder

03/06/2025
Head of creative operations and client partnerships agency Tracks & Fields has introduced Dana Møgeltønder as head of creative operations and brand partnerships

Music supervision agency Tracks & Fields has introduced Dana Møgeltønder as head of creative operations and brand partnerships.

With over 25 years of experience in advertising, film and TV production, working with clients such as BMW, Netflix, Mercedes Benz, Audi and Google alongside many others, Dana brings her expertise to help grow the team, developing company talents rather than confining them to conventional roles while also expanding creative collaborations by blending creativity with strategic thinking. As Dana has kindly told us:

"After almost 30 years in film production — nearly 20 of them in advertising — I’ve decided it’s time for a shift. I’m pleased to be joining Tracks & Fields, a creative studio where music plays a central role in shaping narrative and brand identity. This move allows me to explore new territory, apply my experience in fresh ways, and focus even more on my long-standing passion: music. At the same time, I’m pursuing a master’s in economic psychology, driven by a strong interest in how human behaviour and economic dynamics interact — a perspective that enriches our understanding of audiences and the stories that speak to them."

With Dana, a new and crucial part of Tracks & Fields, on board, the team feel confident that their creative operations and brand partnerships can reach new levels.

