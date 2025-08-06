Music That Has Shaken The World Lately: July 2025

Image credit: Pixabay via Pexels



From a new and bold record from Justin Bieber going viral and another superb work from Tyler The Creator to a voice over becoming trendy and KATSEYE breaking records at their Lollapalooza debut: let’s dive into what happened last month.

Releases of the Month

With a surprise album release, pop star Justin Bieber made his comeback last month debuting at number two on the Billboard chart. Collaborating with Mk.gee and Dijon, Swag shows a completely different sonic direction of a less polished pop but rather more raw with a low fi production and therefore introduces the audience to a more introspective Bieber. Not my favourite from him if you ask me but I am all for artists that get out of their comfort zone and try something new.

Despite the unexpected release and sonic new sound, the album has achieved significant chart success with 16 songs charting on hot 100 according to Billboard and becoming viral on TikTok, as well as this unofficial mashup.

Now moving on to another surprise album from last month, this time one that I enjoyed more, Tyler, the Creator 'Don’t Tap the Glass' is a really great one. With a solid production and experimenting with retro funk, '80s synth, house and miami bass the album is extremely fun and uniquely Tyler’s.

Finally, my favourite release of the month: KayBlack - A Cara do Enquadro. One of the most promising names in Brazil’s trap scene, his debut album is already one of my favourite releases of the year. Translated as ‘’the face of Stop-and-Frisk", the work, which includes a manifesto, is both political but also introspective with personal lyrics touching themes such as police brutality, racism, growing up poor and black in Brazil and overcoming struggles through music.

Genre Insight

If you follow my 'Music That Has Shaken the World Lately' you probably think, at this point, that I am a Brazilian Funk ambassador because I write about it often.

Although not an ambassador I do have a lot to say about this genre as it started as a marginalised one that I witnessed growing up and now is mainstream in the country and spread around the world, influencing international artists, including superstars and blending into other genres, such as grime, k-pop, amapiano, afrobeats and even reggaeton. Brazilian Funk is everywhere, literally.

As it keeps reshaping other genres and artists globally, at its own home it also keeps evolving. The intersection between trap and Brazilian funk (trapfunk) is one of the biggest moments in today’s Brazilian hip-hop scene, that distances itself from North American influences and, instead, blends with dynamic local cultures, re-imagining it and reaching a bigger audience inside the country. Therefore becoming less niche and more popular with several funk MCs experimenting with trap and trap artists experimenting with funk.

Viral Voice Over

It is not every day that a voice over from an advertising campaign becomes viral, but last month we witnessed just that. The Jet2 voice over by Zoë Lister of Jet2 2024 Holiday’s campaign became viral on TikTok as a part of a meme trend. The audio was added over the most chaotic summer holiday gone-wrong footage: bad weather, drunken disasters, accidents, plane fights, crowded touristic places and so on.

Record-Breaking Performance

Formed 2023 through the reality competition series Dream Academy, the girl group KATSEYE is k-pop inspired in terms of choreography techniques but with diverse members from several parts of the world and has been achieving global success with their American pop songs, with tracks like "Gnarly" and "Gabriela" ranking well on platforms like Spotify, the UK Official Chart, and the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The group has now just broken a record of most crowded show at their debut at Lollapalooza Chicago, with the largest audience ever recorded for an early daytime set.

You can listen to these and much more in our playlist:

