Morrisons Goes to Extreme Lengths to Celebrate British Produce

​Morrisons and Leo Burnett UK is highlighting Morrisons' direct relationship with British farmers and fisherman as well as its commitment to getting quality produce onto the nation’s tables in its new integrated brand campaign, Fresh from Market Street.



At the heart of the campaign are three 30” films – Fish, Veg and Meat – directed by award-winning filmmaker Nick Ball, the director behind global successes such as Wrigley’s ‘For When It's Time’ and Ikea’s ‘The Troll’. Set on stormy seas and in muddy fields battered by wind and rain, each film follows humorously determined shoppers who go to extreme lengths to source its food. From hauling fish from choppy waters to pulling veg from the earth with trolley in tow, the message is simple: shoppers don’t need to go to these extremes to source their food as Morrisons have done the hard work for them.

The hero films are supported by a series of 10” spots pairing sweeping British landscapes with vibrant Market Street food visuals, connecting the beauty of the land and sea to Morrisons’ produce.

Fresh from Market Street runs across AV, OOH, radio, social, digital and in-store for three months. A new suite of brand-led OOH ads juxtaposes striking British countryside visuals with Morrisons’ signature yellow price tags, reinforcing both quality and value in one bold frame. Media planning and buying was handled by Wavemaker UK.

Parts of the campaign also features real-life Morrisons suppliers from across the UK. In-store and ATL photography showcases the people behind the produce - from strawberry growers in Scotland to sweetcorn farmers on the Isle of Wight. Each month a ‘hero’ product will be spotlighted across the campaign as part of a wider seasonal storytelling strategy, further championing British produce and the growers behind them.



​Mark Elwood, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett UK, said, "Imagine if we had to source all of the wonderful, British food from Morrisons Market Street ourselves? This campaign speaks volumes about the lengths Morrisons goes to on our behalf. A little love letter to British food and those who produce it.”



