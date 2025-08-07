Roman Kemp and His Dog Miller Fetch Fun in Tail-Wagging Vodafone Spots

Post-production house POD LDN worked its magic on post production for a series of social-first films promoting Vodafone’s new ‘Just Ask Once’ customer service.

POD LDN was tasked by creative agency Leo with developing three engaging and visually compelling 15-second films, highlighting the ease and efficiency of Vodafone’s new offer. The core idea was to showcase Vodafone’s simplified customer service by demonstrating how ‘Just Ask Once’ offers easy resolutions to problems via a single point of contact, app convenience, and continuous updates.

The films, ‘Ball’, ‘Remote’, and ‘Lounger’, star TV personality and podcast host Roman Kemp and his dog Miller. In all three films, Roman tells the viewers all they need to know about 'Just Ask Once' while playing with his dog at the same time.

POD LDN delivered complete post-production services including title animation, editing, motion design, sound mix and design, and colour grading for all three social-first films.

The work is running on social media, in particular Meta channels and Snapchat.

​Adrienn Major, founder at POD LDN, said, “These three films highlight a bit of a new trend in how social content is displayed. From a production perspective, we feel we are adapting content to be more dynamic and entertaining for the viewers.”

​Joseph Walker, producer at Leo said, “What could be better than Roman Kemp, Miller the Dog and Vodafone’s newest customer service platform all a set of social spots? POD LDN really helped take these films to the next level, tackling everything from the picture, sound and polish. I can’t wait to see these films out there!”

