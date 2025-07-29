Heathrow Airport Helps Passengers Relax and Reset with Immersive Music Experience

Global experiential agency Momentum Worldwide, UK, created a new immersive music experience for Heathrow. The experience has been designed to help travellers relax and reset during their airport experience. From a solo headphone moment to the shared thrill of live performance placing music at the heart of the airport, Heathrow are tuning the airport experience to a smoother rhythm.



Rooted in the emotional power of sound, Heathrow Sounds is a multi-year cultural journey that starts at the grassroots - tapping into UK music fan culture, emerging talent and local scenes.



Lee Boyle, head of terminals (services) at Heathrow, comments, "As the best-connected airport in the world, Heathrow is where countless unforgettable journeys begin, and we’re always looking for new ways to make the airport experience more memorable. With Heathrow Sounds, we’re harnessing the emotional power of music to create moments of calm, joy and connection that stay with passengers long after take-off.”

“More than just sound, Heathrow Sounds is about bringing feeling back to travel - using music to create unexpected moments of curiosity, calm and emotion along the journey,” comments Georgina Pope, senior creative, Momentum Worldwide.



Along the way, the programme will celebrate the British festival season, showcase immersive mindfulness and create unexpected moments of connection across terminals.



The Soundtrack to a Year of Travel



Heathrow Sounds will unfold through a dynamic programme of activations across terminals and digital platforms, including:



Live Performers – Performances and surprise sets from emerging and established UK artists and performers.



– Performances and surprise sets from emerging and established UK artists and performers. Festival Season at Heathrow – Celebration of the summer music calendar with pop-ups, previews and performances.



– Celebration of the summer music calendar with pop-ups, previews and performances. Mindful Moments – Curated soundscapes to help travellers relax, refocus and recharge before their journey.



Whether it's helping travellers feel grounded, soothed or energised, Heathrow Sounds harnesses music’s unique ability to tune us in to the moment and experience the world beyond the gate.

