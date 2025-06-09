senckađ
Hires, Wins & Business
Momentum Worldwide Appoints James Cahill as UK Commerce Creative Director

09/06/2025
With 20+ years of brand and in-house experience, James joins to supercharge Momentum’s Experiential Commerce offering in the UK

Global experiential agency Momentum Worldwide is excited to announce the appointment of James Cahill as UK commerce creative director for its growing UK Commerce Practice.

James Cahill brings over 20 years of creative experience spanning FMCG, fashion and music industries. He has collaborated with some of the world’s leading brands, including Nike, Rolls-Royce, ASOS, Bacardi and Coca-Cola. Over the past five years, James has transitioned from agency-side roles to in-house leadership, leading creative teams and helping brands define their unique voices while delivering cohesive narratives that resonate with their audiences.

James shared, "I’m thrilled to join Momentum as UK commerce creative director at such a pivotal time in the growth of its Experiential Commerce Practice. As the lines between brand, experience and transaction continue to blur, I’m excited to help shape innovative, human-centred solutions that drive business and resonate with today’s consumers.”

UK executive creative director, Jamie Davies at Momentum Worldwide added, “I’m incredibly excited to have James join the creative team here. He brings with him a wealth of big brand, big idea thinking, both in house and agency side, and of course has impeccable commerce credentials to turbo-charge and lead this vital element of our creative offering.”

Momentum Worldwide continues to lead in the Experiential Commerce space with this most recent addition.

v2.25.1