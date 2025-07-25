Get a Boost on the Go in Mojo Energy Pouches Spot

​Grey Midwest has launched its debut campaign for Mojo Energy Pouches(R), a new brand in the emerging energy pouch category. This marks the agency's first work for Mojo and the first creative campaign to bring the brand to market.



Positioned with the tagline 'Energy By The Pouch,' Mojo introduces a new way to consume caffeine in 50 mg pouches for balanced energy that puts the consumer in control. With the category still in its infancy, Mojo's entry aims to redefine how people think about portable energy.

“Mojo gave us the chance to build something totally new, not just a brand, but a category. From the pouch to the platform, every part of it was designed to feel fresh, smart, and simple. 'Energy by the pouch' says it all,” commented Adam Kahn, chief creative officer of Grey Midwest.

Says Craig Neely, EVP of marketing at Swisher, "We are thrilled to unveil 'Energy by the Pouch.’. This campaign is the culmination of extensive strategic planning and strong creative execution, a testament to the collaboration between our internal team and our agency partners. From the very outset, our vision was to redefine how consumers think about and access energy, and I believe this campaign captures the essence of what makes Mojo Energy Pouches so unique."



Grey Midwest was tapped to build the brand from the ground up, from brand strategy, logo design, packaging, and trade show presence to product testing, flavour reformulation, commerce strategy (including Amazon), and a full-funnel creative across social and digital.